4C Selected to Power Cross-Platform Reach Optimization for NBCUniversal’s One Platform

Data Science and Marketing Technology Designed by 4C Allows for Unduplicated Audience Reach Across Linear and Digital Media

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4C, a global data science and marketing technology company, has partnered with NBCUniversal on innovation for NBCUniversal’s One Platform . The combination of 4C’s market-leading technology and the unparalleled scale of NBCU will allow advertisers to optimize their investments and reach their target audiences across all screens.



As consumer viewing habits change, 4C provides intelligence for brands to orchestrate audiences, creative, planning, activation, measurement, and optimization. NBCU is partnering with 4C to introduce a groundbreaking cross-platform optimizer for unduplicated audience reach across linear and digital media. Through One Platform, brands can leverage 4C’s technology to create intelligent, reach-optimized cross-channel plans across NBCU’s premium video portfolio of linear, long-form, and short-form video.

“NBCU has always been at the forefront of innovation, and our partnership represents a massive leap forward for the industry towards a future where consumers and brands can align on value,” said Lance Neuhauser, CEO of 4C. “At 4C, we’re obsessed with helping marketers achieve business outcomes in the ecosystems where consumers are spending most of their time, and brands are spending most of their budgets. We’re proud to put our data science and marketing technology in play through NBCU’s One Platform.”

Built with powerful data science and advanced marketing technology, 4C enables brands to achieve precision and performance. 4C was named a Leader in “The Forrester New Wave™: Cross-Channel Video Advertising Platforms, Q3 2019,” and “is the best fit for companies that need pure self-service tools,” according to the report. 4C was also recently selected as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for AdTech* and is ranked first in customer satisfaction for Enterprise Cross-Channel Advertising Software on G2 Crowd .

About 4C

4C is building the leading self-service intelligence platform for marketers to drive business outcomes across closed ecosystems. Brands, agencies, and media companies around the world trust Scope by 4C™ to surface insights about their most valuable consumers and creatives and activate them across channels and devices. With over $2 billion in annualized advertising spend running through Scope, 4C bridges linear television, streaming video, digital commerce, and social media. Founded in 2011 and based in Chicago, 4C has staff in the United States, United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Singapore.

*Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

*Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

