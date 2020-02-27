Infinera Withdraws Participation from OFC 2020

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) today announced its decision to withdraw from participation in this year’s Optical Networking and Communication Conference & Exhibition (OFC) in San Diego, California due to the ongoing public health concern over the novel coronavirus. In lieu of the company’s attendance at OFC, Infinera is planning a virtual event to showcase its latest innovations.



“While we were looking forward to attending OFC 2020, the premier optical networking conference, and showcasing our latest innovations, our top priority is the health and safety of our employees, and our concern extends to the welfare and well-being of our customers, partners and others in our community,” said Tom Fallon, Infinera CEO. “We appreciate the event organizer’s action plans to lessen the coronavirus risk, but our decision not to attend this year is in line with other precautionary measures we have implemented to reduce the threat of exposure to our employees and mitigate the impact on our ability to serve our customers.”

The Infinera-hosted virtual event will highlight the expected industry-leading performance of Infinera’s 800G solution with its sixth-generation Infinite Capacity Engine (ICE6), progress on its transformative XR optics technology, the evolution of open, efficient compact modular platforms, and innovations in 5G-mobile backhaul aggregation implementing disaggregated routers.

