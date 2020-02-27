Bolt Metals Corp. CEO Shares Rebranding Strategy in Exclusive NetworkNewsWire Broadcast 

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsAudio – Bolt Metals Corp. (CSE: BOLT) (OTCQB: PCRCF) (XFRA: NXFE), formerly Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp., today announces the broadcast of its audio interview with NetworkNewsAudio (“NNA”), one of 40+ brands in the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”).



Bolt Metals CEO Ranjeet Sundher joins NNW’s Stuart Smith in an interview that discusses the company’s market strategy as it evolves to become a specific player in the expanding electric vehicle supply chain in China and Indonesia. The company’s name change on Feb. 26, 2020, finalizes a transitioning and rebranding effort that has been in the works for some time.

“We’re very focused on production-grade battery metals in our region, and we’re now going to employ vertical mineral-to-market strategy and leverage our assets to the fullest,” said Sundher, a veteran of the mining and investor sector in southeast Asia for 25 years. “There’s no better place in the world to join the supply chain than from within Indonesia.”

Bolt Metals saw solid success in 2019 with drill results and nickel intersections exceeding expectations. The company’s flagship Cyclops laterite nickel-cobalt property features environmental and mining permits; comprehensive infrastructure, including year-round sealed road access; close proximity to air and sea transport links; gentle topography; and an experienced local workforce.

“From a drilling standpoint and a permitting standpoint, everything solidified as to what we hoped the project was and what it actually is,” Sundher says. “We then took the next step of sending a lot of our ore, our materials to a processing plant to see if this is going to be able to be processed in such a way that we can start to talk to offtake partners. The results were incredible!”

Sundher points to the project’s 99% recovery on nickel and 96% recovery on cobalt as two factors that made 2019 a pivotal year for the company. Those results provided solid evidence that Bolt Metal Corp’s Cyclops project, located in Papua Province, Indonesia, fits the supply chain criteria for the electric vehicle sector in Asia.

A global shift away from carbon-based cars and trucks is pumping billions of dollars into battery-powered electric vehicle research and development projects. Over $20 billion has been committed to nickel projects in Indonesia alone, with all focused on the EV space, Sundher adds.

“In 2020, we’re looking to show the market that we have a business plan that people care about,” he says, noting the company is actively engaging market players in China, Indonesia and others within the Asia-Pacific region. “What we bring is local know-how and a fantastic project and project generation. Quite early in our business plan, China’s largest battery manufacturer wanted to do a preliminary offtake with us, which demonstrated that we were in the right country with the right project. In 2020, we hope to take that relationship and several others to the next level.”

About Bolt Metals Corp.

Bolt Metals Corp. ( CSE: BOLT ) ( OTCQB: PCRCF ) ( XFRA: NXFE ) is a Canada-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of production-grade battery metals projects within the Asia-Pacific region, employing a vertically integrated “minerals-to-market” strategy to leverage these assets to their fullest. The company’s flagship project, Cyclops , located in nickel-rich Indonesia, features environmental and mining permits, excellent infrastructure and easy access to an airport, city and skilled workforce. Backed by a successful 2019 exploration and development season, the Company is pursuing ambitious milestones for 2020. For more information, visit www.boltmetals.com

