Genasys™ Inc. Receives $1.8 Million in International Homeland Security and Critical Infrastructure Protection Orders

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), a global provider of critical communications solutions, today announced it received $1.8 million in orders for portable LRAD ® 100X and remotely operated LRAD 950RXL acoustic hailing devices (“AHDs”). The portable AHDs are being deployed for homeland security applications. The remotely operated LRAD systems are scheduled to be installed on large dams and at oil & gas facilities for critical infrastructure protection.



“A newly formed homeland security agency placed its first LRAD systems order, with further AHD orders from the agency anticipated,” said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys Inc. “Remotely operated LRAD systems are enhancing communication and security at dams, power plants, ports, oil and gas facilities, and other critical infrastructure facilities throughout the world.”

Featuring an integrated HD camera, a high-intensity, 12 million candlepower searchlight (optional) and a robust, IP-addressable full pan and tilt drive for precise aiming and tracking, the LRAD 950RXL provides the vital ‘first response’ capability missing from observe-only integrated security systems.



The LRAD 950RXL turns passive surveillance systems into remote first responders by creating a fully operational unmanned perimeter security solution that identifies, warns and deters potential security threats from the safety of command and control centers.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys™ is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company’s unified platform of LRAD® systems, Critical Communications as a Service (CCaaS) software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

Genasys critical communication systems are in service in 72 countries around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. For more information, visit genasys.com .

