Jones Soda Releases New Watermelon Flavor Across North America

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jones Soda Co. (the “Company” or “Jones”) (OTCQB: JSDA), a leader in the craft soda industry, known for its unique branding and authentic connection to its consumers, has announced the latest addition to its extensive flavor lineup: Watermelon!



In response to the exceptional consumer reaction to its exclusive, limited release of Watermelon at 7-Eleven Canada last summer, Jones is expanding this flavor offering across North America, just in time for spring.

Watermelon Jones Soda is crafted with cane sugar as well as natural flavors and colors. In addition, as part of Jones’ commitment to reduce sugar and calorie content, the Watermelon flavor will contain only 120 calories per bottle, while still delivering the classic Watermelon flavor fans expect. It’s the perfect beverage to enjoy all summer long!

As part of a larger summer promotion, Jones will be giving away Watermelon themed beach towels and pool floaties all summer long in cities across North America. Details will be provided throughout the summer at JonesSoda.com and on the Company’s social media platforms.

“Our initial, exclusive rollout of Watermelon Jones Soda with 7-Eleven Canada last summer proved to be a hit flavor as it generated a great deal of excitement and positive feedback from customers both in-store and across social media,” said Jennifer Cue, CEO of Jones Soda. “We are eager to begin more broadly rolling out this flavor to all of our distributor and retail partners across the U.S. and Canada as we expect the Watermelon flavor to do very well with an expanded consumer presence.”

About Jones Soda Co.

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Jones Soda Co.® (OTCQB: JSDA) markets and distributes premium beverages under the Jones® Soda and Lemoncocco® brands. A leader in the premium soda category, Jones Soda is made with pure cane sugar and other high-quality ingredients, and is known for packaging that incorporates ever-changing photos sent in from its consumers. Jones’ diverse product line offers something for everyone – pure cane sugar soda, zero-calorie soda and Lemoncocco non-carbonated premium refreshment. Jones is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com or www.myjones.com or www.drinklemoncocco.com.

