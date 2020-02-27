BitBox USA Announces Executive Management Promotions for Expanded Global Growth

Dirla, Skurla and Dalske Will Lead the Company’s IoT Platform’s Global Expansion

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitBox USA, LLC , providers of the BitBox IoT platform for multi-site, distributed facilities’ operational intelligence, today announced three key executive management promotions appointing Fred Dirla as CEO, Mike Skurla as CTO and Luke Dalske as COO. Jon Trout will retain his title as BitBox USA Founder and spearhead global strategic accounts, while the new executive management team leads increased product offering to support the platform’s next stages of growth.



“Our newly promoted executive management team’s stellar industry expertise will amplify BitBox IoT Platform’s sustainable global expansion to meet the needs of digitized buildings technologies and micro-service analytics - which driven by AI and IoT connectivity of building infrastructure - demand deep-dive data mining across the entire enterprise ecosystem,” said the newly appointed CEO, Fred Dirla responsible for the overall strategy and operations of BitBox USA’s global expansion. “BitBox USA founder, Jon Trout, remains an integral part of the growth, offering his knowledge and insight from market and technology perspectives.”

In congratulating the newly promoted executive team, Jon Trout stated: “I am delighted to continue collaborations with the newly promoted executive team as we forge ahead with global expansion, and continue to disrupt the IoT market with our most innovative product offering that has already made an impact in the market.”

Most recently, as Chief Strategy Officer, Dirla worked closely with Trout, developing and executing strategic initiatives. With over 20 years’ experience in various industry leadership roles for Fortune 500 companies, Dirla has established and successfully expanded data management and software businesses. A recognized industry thought leader in mission-critical and commercial facility management, automation, engineering and software development, Dirla was previously founder and CEO of the leading DCIM provider, FieldView Solutions, responsible for overall strategy, operations and financial management of the company before it was acquired by Nlyte Software where he served as COO. Previously, he was the COO of Energy Options, Service Manager at Johnson Controls, and General Manager of the Utilities privatization Division of Enron.

“The recent executive promotions reflect BitBox USA’s commitment to lead and disrupt the IoT industry globally, offering a best in class platform to empower multi-site critical infrastructure operators with improved data-driven decision making,” said Chris Crosby, Chairman of BitBox USA, LLC.

As the newly appointed Chief Operating Officer, Luke Dalske will oversee the company’s daily operations, working closely with the executive team to design and implement business operations to promote BitBox USA nationally and globally. Previously as Vice President of BitBox USA Deployment and Integration, Dalske led the monitoring platform’s deployment, integration, monitoring, and maintenance of distributed infrastructure from the core to the edge. A thought leader in data visualization and management with over 17 years’ experience in power monitoring, generator control systems, PLC, and SCADA, Dalske previously led sales engineering, data center systems design, and implementation for Schneider Electric’s professional services division. Prior to that, he served as Senior Project Engineer and Engineer for Banks Integration Group and Syllogistix, respectively.

In his new role as CTO, Michael Skurla will implement BitBox USA’s technology vision and product design strategies. Previously as Global Director of Product Strategy, Skurla led BitBox USA’s expansion beyond DCIM, aligning product innovation with expanded global business goals, establishing the company’s IoT Platform as a standard for colocation monitoring and management. Skurla has over 22 years’ experience in control automation and IoT product design with Fortune 500 companies, focusing on outcome-based analytics for mission-critical industries. As Acuity Brands VP of Business Development, he developed channel and marketing activities for DGLux graphical development environment & DSA IoT framework, influencing ecosystem adoption with OEMs, strategic partners, and enterprise customers in the commercial smart building space. Previously, he was Philips Lighting (now Signify) Global Sub-segment Director of Hospitality and Sr. Market Development Manager of Global Systems.

About BitBox USA, LLC

BitBox USA offers the market's most cost-effective, simple to install and deploy, hardware agnostic and secure IoT platform that collects, organizes and delivers distributed IoT data to allow remote monitoring and management of critical infrastructure on a scale. The IoT platform removes the complexity of vast edge facility portfolio management while enabling data-driven decisions to limit the operational expense of distributed infrastructure. The platform is applicable and deployed across multi-site commercial property firms, retail and quick service restaurants, industrial, healthcare, oil and gas, edge data centers and colo facilities. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Nashville, TN, BitBox USA has offices in Raleigh (NC), Mountain View (CA), and Chicago (IL). For more information, visit https://bitboxusa.com/ and Follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

BitBox USA Executive Management Team BitBox USA’s newly promoted executive management team -- (L to R) Fred Dirla (CEO), Michael Skurla (CTO) and Luke Dalske (COO).



