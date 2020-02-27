Economic Commission reviews changes to law on public contracts

Luanda, ANGOLA, February 27 - The Economic Commission of the Cabinet Council reviewed last Wednesday the changes on the public contracts law, aiming at the increase of trust and adjust to the international good practices. ,

According to a press note on the meeting, which was chaired by the head of the Executive Power, João Lourenço, the legal document aims to mitigate the constraints related to the process of forming and executing public contracts.

The diploma also tends to introduce a set of rules regarding market operations and practices, as well as the rights, obligations and guarantees of market operators.

In last Wednesday’s session, the Cabinet’s Economic Commission also reviewed the Draft-Law on the Legal Regime of Land Registration.

Construction

In this area, the Economic Commission approved the regulation that establishes the conditions for the exercise of civil construction and public works activities, as well as construction works and inspection projects.

It is a diploma that introduces changes in the process inherent in the classification, registration of public works contractors and their inspection.

This procedure involves extending the entities with the competence to grant title deeds and permits, as well as simplifying and reducing the bureaucracy of procedures aimed at obtaining qualifying titles.

The Economic Commission also approved the General Regulation for Environmental Impact Assessment and the Environmental Licensing Procedure, which establishes the norms and regulatory procedures for the assessment of the environmental impact of public and private projects.

The document also establishes the environmental licensing procedure for activities that, due to their nature, location or size, are likely to cause environmental and social impact.

