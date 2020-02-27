iGrafx and CFGI Announce Strategic Partnership

Combines Core Capabilities from Transformation Software Provider iGrafx, and Leading Advisory Firm, CFGI

/EIN News/ -- Austin, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iGrafx and CFGI have formalized a partnership that helps the largest and most complex enterprises find and manage risk, successfully implement robotic process automation (RPA) and achieve operational excellence from financial transformation initiatives. The combined solution leverages iGrafx’s best-in-class Business Transformation Platform, and the collective experience of the nation’s largest, non-audit accounting advisory firm.

“As the largest non-audit accounting advisory firm in the United States, CFGI provides a wide range of solutions for the Office of the CFO and Private Equity Sponsors in almost every private industry across the U.S.,” said Brian Scheel, Managing Director Finance Transformation at CFGI. “And because these leaders understand the tremendous upside of automation, they have a strong desire to transform their finance functions with automation and operational excellence initiatives. The iGrafx cloud solution will enable our clients to more quickly and successfully turn their transformation vision into operational reality.”

“This is really a match made in heaven,” said Ryan Tognazzini, CEO at iGrafx. “Five of the nation’s top 10 largest banks already rely on iGrafx for operational resilience and compliance, as does 2/3 of the Fortune 100, so joining forces with the team of expert financial process and technology consultants at CFGI makes perfect sense.”

Product Availability

The combined solution allows CFGI’s 500 consultants across North America to discover, map, model, optimize, automate and measure ROI for operational excellence, governance, risk & compliance (GRC) and RPA initiatives – even more quickly and effectively using iGrafx. CFGI consultants have been trained on the business transformation tools, and the combined solution is available for immediate demonstration and purchase by contacting either iGrafx or CFGI.

About iGrafx

iGrafx believes that process is at the center of everything, and helps the largest, most complex enterprises around the world convert their business processes into a portfolio of valuable assets. The iGrafx Business Transformation Platform is the world’s most comprehensive, supporting RPA and workflow automation, customer journey, governance, risk, compliance, and more, as well as SaaS and private cloud deployment. It’s also the most scalable, currently accommodating the largest, global enterprise requirements. iGrafx possesses and shares 400+ years of process passion.

For more information, please visit: https://www.igrafx.com

About CFGI

CFGI, a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, is a unique and highly specialized financial consulting firm that is strategically positioned to help companies with their accounting, finance, risk management and digital transformation needs. As an advisor to the CFO, CFGI is an extension of your corporate finance team serving in a variety of roles – from technical accounting or finance transformation advisor to IPO and M&A support to Controller or CFO – and delivering seamless support services. To learn more, visit www.cfgi.com.

