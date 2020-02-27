Veritas Farms Announces its Attendance at the Global Pet Expo in Orlando, FL

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB:VFRM) (“Veritas Farms” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp oil products with naturally occurring cannabinoids, is pleased to announce its first time attendance at the annual Global Pet Expo being held in Orlando, Florida from February 26 – 28, 2020.



The Global Pet Expo will afford Veritas Farms the opportunity to introduce its recently launched line of pet products, Veritas Pets™ to pet industry retailers and distributors and discuss carrying the product line with them.

Global Pet Expo, held at the Orange County Convention Center, is presented by the American Pet Products Association (APPA) and Pet Industry Distributors Association (PIDA) and is the pet industry's largest annual trade show featuring the newest, most innovative pet products on the market today. The 2019 Show featured 1,174 exhibitors, 3,604 booths and more than 3,000 new product launches. Over 7,000 of the most qualified pet product buyers in the industry attended the Show, including an impressive number of international retailers.

We believe that attendance at Global Pet Expo benefits companies looking to market pet products, such as Veritas Farms and its Veritas Pets™ line, that are looking to showcase and expand their pet product lines to a large audience of potential buyers.

Alexander Salgado, CEO and co-founder of Veritas Farms, stated, “We are happy to have a booth set up at the Global Pet Expo and we plan to target a new audience and expand our product reach over the next couple days. We will have our Veritas Pets™ products on display, including our calming chews, ear cleansing system, paw rescue rub and pet tinctures. Exhibitors from every corner of the pet industry will be at this Expo and we believe that our attendance will be highly beneficial to our business.”

About Veritas Farms, Inc.

Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB:VFRM) is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on producing superior quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oils and extracts containing naturally occurring cannabinoids. The Company currently owns and operates a 140-acre farm and production facilities in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp. The Company markets and sells products under its Veritas Farms™ brand and manufactures private label products for a number of leading distributors and retailers.

Veritas Farms™ brand full spectrum hemp oil products include vegan capsules, tinctures, formulations for sublingual applications and infused edibles, lotions, salves, and oral syringes in a variety of size formats and flavors. All Veritas Farms™ brand products are third-party laboratory tested for strength and purity. The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov.

