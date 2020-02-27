Sologenic (SOLO) Trading Goes Live on CoinField

/EIN News/ -- TALLINN, Estonia, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European based crypto exchange CoinField announced that the trading for Sologenic (SOLO) will commence at 11:59 PM CET on Monday, Mar. 2, 2020.



The Sologenic infrastructure connects traditional financial systems with blockchain-based assets and enables cryptocurrency trades against any asset class.

SOLO will be tradeable on CoinField’s exchange and live on other major global exchanges very soon. SOLO holders will also soon have access to a wide range of Stocks and ETFs from over 25 global exchanges.

Sologenic will be traded under the trading symbol of “SOLO” in multiple trading pairs, which will include USDT, USD, EUR, GBP, and XRP. The currency symbol for Sologenic token has been introduced as “ƨ”.

“Currently, the main focus of the SOLO Business Development team is to get SOLO listed on various global exchanges outside of CoinField. The team has done extensive research on over 100 different exchanges in different countries within the past few months, and the talks have already started. Soon we should see SOLO listed on different exchanges one after each other. Besides targeting the major crypto exchanges, the strategy is to list SOLO on local exchanges within every region so users from every corner of the world can trade SOLO.” Said Bob Ras, the Co-creator of Sologenic.

Sologenic will also launch the trading discount at the same time, as outlined in the White Paper.

The traders who pay the trading fees with SOLO will receive up to 50% discount. The amount of discount calculated depends on the amount of SOLO held and the users 30-day trading volume.

SOLO trading activity is updated every 24 hours at 00:00 UTC, and revised individual SOLO holdings are available at the time of the trade.

About Sologenic:

Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. Learn more on https://www.sologenic.com

About CoinField:

CoinField is a regulated European based fiat-to-crypto exchange supervised by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) under the license numbers FVR001049 & FRK000941.

Press & Media Inquiries

Darren Amner, darren.amner@coinfield.com







