George Serafin Joins FTI Consulting’s Health Solutions Practice as Life Sciences Leader

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced continued investment in its life sciences capabilities with the appointment of George Serafin as a Senior Managing Director and Life Sciences Industry Leader within the firm's Health Solutions practice. In this role, Mr. Serafin will oversee the integrated delivery of services and solutions for clients across the life sciences sector, including pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical technology and consumer healthcare.



Mr. Serafin brings more than 30 years of experience within the life sciences and healthcare industries. With his molecule-to-patient perspective, he specializes in helping clients on a global scale develop and execute business and risk strategies that promote innovation and growth, operational efficiency, process excellence and sustained regulatory compliance involving business process transformation and technology enablement, including enterprise systems, digital technology, intelligent automation, cloud computing and advanced analytics.

“Life sciences has emerged as one of the fastest growing sectors in the global economy,” said Charles Overstreet , Global Leader of the Health Solutions practice at FTI Consulting. “George’s combination of leadership experience, innovative track record and industry knowledge will enhance our ability to help our life sciences clients solve their most complex challenges and achieve their strategic and operational objectives. We are pleased to welcome George to the team.”

Mr. Serafin also serves as a strategic advisor to the Food & Drug Administration (“FDA”) and has worked with various international regulatory authorities across North and South America, the United Kingdom and Europe, and Asia. He is internationally recognized for his subject-matter knowledge and experience in regulatory, quality, compliance and risk management.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Serafin said, “I am excited to join FTI Consulting’s Health Solutions practice in a leadership capacity. I look forward to leveraging the firm’s world-class capabilities to assist clients and deliver exceptional value through innovative solutions and services that incorporate operational and regulatory best practices, especially in light of the growing inter-dependency and convergence across manufacturers, providers, and payers concerning value-based care.”

Before joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Serafin served in various national and global leadership roles at Grant Thornton and Deloitte & Touche. He started his career at Novartis in research and development, as well as working for Roche and Fresenius Medical Care in engineering, manufacturing/operations, quality and regulatory roles, before transitioning to the technology sector and leading the development of SAP’s life sciences solution.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 5,500 employees located in 27 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.35 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2019. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

