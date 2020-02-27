Magna to Hold Investor Day

/EIN News/ -- AURORA, Ontario, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG, NYSE: MGA), a mobility technology company and global leader in the automotive industry, will hold an Investor Day event. Magna management will present on the state of the company, how its product capabilities align with industry trends, and highlight the company’s growth strategies and financial outlook.



The event will be held at Shangri-La Hotel Toronto, 188 University Ave, Toronto, M5H 0A3 beginning at 8:30 a.m. EST. To view the live webcast, please register by clicking here . The event webcast registration will be available starting at 7:00 a.m. EST. The live stream will begin at 8:30 a.m. EST.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Louis Tonelli, Vice President, Investor Relations

louis.tonelli@magna.com , 905.726.7035

MEDIA CONTACTS

Tracy Fuerst, Vice President, Corporate Communications & PR

tracy.fuerst@magna.com , 248.631.5396

ABOUT MAGNA

We are a mobility technology company. We have more than 165,000 entrepreneurial-minded employees and 346 manufacturing operations and 94 product development, engineering and sales centres in 27 countries. We have complete vehicle engineering and contract manufacturing expertise, as well as product capabilities which include body, chassis, exterior, seating, powertrain, active driver assistance, electronics, mechatronics, mirrors, lighting and roof systems. Magna also has electronic and software capabilities across many of these areas. Our common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MG) and the New York Stock Exchange (MGA). For further information about Magna, visit www.magna.com .

