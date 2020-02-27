Prescient Receives Seismic Certification by the International Code Council Evaluation Service

/EIN News/ -- Milestone Achievement Delivers a Breakthrough New Approach to Building in Earthquake-Prone Areas



New Seismic System Expands Upon Fundamentals of Prescient’s Standard Unified Truss Configuration System; Certified to Build up to 12 Stories Plus 4 Stories of Podium in Seismic Zones

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prescient, a digital design-build company leveraging precision off-site manufacturing to industrialize multi-unit housing construction, today announced that the Prescient Seismic System (PSS) has received certification by the International Code Council Evaluation Service (ICC-ES). With this certification, Prescient is now able to provide its unique, economical and environmentally friendly solution to developers building in US seismic zones. The PSS is a new, innovative seismic system that maintains the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of the Prescient building system. This technology represents a remarkable advancement for buildings up to twelve stories in earthquake-prone areas around the world.

Over the past five years, Prescient worked closely with consultants, testing facilities and regulatory bodies to develop the revolutionary Prescient Seismic System. This effort included more than 950 physical tests and over 80,000 analytical simulations of response to earthquake ground shaking, representing more than two terabytes of data. The work demonstrated that the PSS is able to meet the high performance standards for protecting life demanded by the most modern building codes. Prescient has built seismic-resistant structures up to five stories high using a conventional seismic system already in building codes. The twelve stories for the new PSS can be measured from the foundation or from the top of podium structures of more massive construction, and allows Prescient to construct in seismic zones to essentially the same range of heights they have been building elsewhere.

“This is a defining moment in the evolution of Prescient, its technology platform and implications for the construction industry as a whole throughout the United States and for us to expand across the globe,” said Satyen Patel, Prescient’s Executive Chairman. “As a company, we are committed to revolutionizing the building environment to help solve the attainable housing crisis that currently exists in the United States with a focus on reducing time, cost and risk at every stage. The substantial investment we made in obtaining seismic certification is proof of this unwavering commitment that we stand by each and every day. We are prepared for, have the necessary data, and are eager to bring this technology internationally and continue to expand as we work towards our vision to provide attainable housing for all. I look forward to the many avenues of growth this certification brings to Prescient and the positive impact our work continues to have on the future of the industry.”

“Today, and every day, I could not be prouder of what the Prescient team has accomplished together in only eight short years since our founding in 2012,” said Magued Eldaief, CEO of Prescient. “With more than 30,000 engineering hours invested, this new Prescient Seismic System expands upon the fundamentals of our standard Unified Truss Configuration System (UTCS) to yield a more economical and faster building solution that can withstand high seismic forces. The ability to now design buildings up to 160 feet high, or 12 stories above 4 stories of podium in seismic locations, is an incredible opportunity for us and one that will no doubt open doors to many future projects.”

“We are very pleased to learn that Prescient received this seismic certification from the ICC,” said Doug Bibby, President of the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC). “We need as many options as possible to address the affordable housing crisis facing this country. We look forward to continuing our work with Prescient and other industry innovators to address this massive need.”

“We are big believers in Prescient’s approach and precision off-site manufacturing platform,” said Chris Hirst, Senior Vice President of Construction at CBG Building Company. “After completing four earlier projects with Prescient, we were the first to use their system on a project in a seismic zone. We’ve been working together on the largest student housing development in North America at UC Davis. We are already working on Building 8 and meeting all our ambitious deadlines. This new certification opens up many more opportunities for us to work with Prescient on taller structures across the West Coast and Southeast United States.”

Prescient’s digital design-build approach is revolutionizing the building environment. Designed for advanced professionals who plan, design and build multi-unit housing and hospitality structures, the company’s digital design-build system harnesses the power of technology. Linking standardized architectural design, automated structural engineering, precise off-site manufacturing and rapid on-site assembly along a single digital thread, the system creates holistic project teams with greater potential for achievement than found within construction’s habitually siloed parts. In response to widespread industry labor and talent shortages, shrinking margins, and cumbersome project management and approval processes, Prescient’s digital design-build system is increasing ROI across the entire development, construction and operating value chain.

Founded in 2012, Prescient is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, has manufacturing and engineering facilities in Mebane, NC, Arvada, Colorado and a Global Technical Center in Poland. With a staff of over 400 professionals skilled in multiple disciplines including architectural design, engineering and manufacturing, Prescient has successfully built over 7.6 million square feet in multi-unit housing and hospitality.

Prescient is listed by The Silicon Review as one of the ‘50 Most Admired Companies of 2019’, chosen by Insights Success as one of the Next Generation Tech Disruptors for 2019 and named to The Tech Tribune’s Best Tech Startups in Durham for 2019. Prescient was named ‘Innovator of the Year’ by Construction Dive in 2018.

