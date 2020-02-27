Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Further Corporate Governance Enhancements

/EIN News/ -- VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) today announced additional corporate governance changes adopted by its Board of Directors and management, as described below.

Sustainability Committee

The Company established a Sustainability Committee, a new a cross-functional management committee formed to support the Company’s ongoing commitment to environmental, workplace health and safety, corporate social responsibility, corporate governance, and other sustainability matters. Members of the Sustainability Committee are appointed by the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and are required to report quarterly to the CEO and annually to the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board of Directors.

The Sustainability Committee’s 2019 Report has been published and can be accessed through the Sustainability page of the Company’s website, ArmadaHoffler.com/Sustainability.

New Corporate Governance Policies

The Board adopted the following corporate governance policies:

Environmental Policy – emphasizes the Company’s commitment to incorporating leading environmental practices into its business strategy and operations and fostering environmental awareness and responsibility among the Company’s employees, vendors, suppliers, and other interested parties. The Environmental Policy memorializes the Company’s commitment to conserving natural resources, minimizing waste, recycling, and ensuring compliance with environmental laws and regulations.



prohibits the use of forced or compulsory labor or child labor; expressly acknowledges the Company’s employees’ rights to lawfully associate or not to associate with groups of their choosing without fear of retaliation; and reinforces the Company’s commitment to maintaining a healthy and safe work environment that is free from violence, harassment, discrimination, and other unsafe or disruptive conditions.





The full text of the foregoing policies is available through the Investors page of the Company’s website found here .

Louis Haddad, President & CEO, said, “Together with the Board’s recent decision to opt out of MUTA, the actions taken by the Board demonstrate our ongoing commitment to enhanced transparency and accountability. We believe that regularly reviewing our policies relating to environmental, social, and governance practices supports our efforts to drive long-term value. We also recognize the importance of sustainability to our investors, employees, tenants, and the communities in which we live and work. Throughout our 40-year history, our focus has always been long-term durability when it comes to environmental, social, and governance practices. We are pleased to announce the establishment of our Sustainability Committee and encourage all of our stakeholders to review the Sustainability Committee’s 2019 Report now available on our website.”

About Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information, visit ArmadaHoffler.com .

Contact:

Michael P. O’Hara

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.

Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary

Email: MOHara@ArmadaHoffler.com

Phone: (757) 366-6684



