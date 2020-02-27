Ambassador Francisco da Cruz receives ECCAS representative

Luanda, ANGOLA, February 27 - The Angolan ambassador to Ethiopia, Francisco da Cruz, received last Wednesday in Addis- Ababa the representative of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) to the African Union (AU), Ahmed Achta, in the ambit of the presidency of ECCAS? Commission, to be assumed by Angola.,

The audience took place two days before the deadline for the presentation of the names that will compose the ECCAS Commission, and it is up to Angola to indicate (until 28 February) its candidate to chair the said commission, for a five-year term, according to organization's reform.

In a press release, Angola’s Permanent Representative Office to the African Union and the African Economic Community (AEC) sates that during the conversation it was praised ECCAS importance for the African continent and were discussed solutions related to the organization's pressing issues.

The document that ANGOP had access highlights that during the meeting it was also analysed issues related to memberships fees and other contributions, paying attention to other regional economic communities.

In addition to the rotating presidency of the Commission, whose appointment follows the alphabetical order of the states, it should be elected a vice president and commissioner for Political, Peace and Security Affairs, as well as the Common Market and economic, monetary and financial affairs, environment, resources natural resources, agriculture and rural development, land and infrastructure management, gender promotion, human and social development.

The term of office of the President of the Commission and the Commissioners is five non-renewable years.

However, an extraordinary session of the Head of States and Government of ECCAS was held in Libreville (Gabon) on 18 December 2019, allowing the signing of the Revised Community Treaty and other main documents, such as the revised Protocol of the Central Africa Peace and Security Council, Commission's Organic Framework, Regulation and Finance Statute and Commission's Staff.

The Conference encouraged the States to confirm the Revised Treaty as fast as possible in the first semester of 2020 in order to facilitate the process to create the ECCAS's Commission replacing the current General Secretary.

The reforms process in the ECCAS was among other issues also analysed in the beginning of the present month, in Addis Ababa, on the sidelines of the 36th African Union Executive Council having the Angolan State Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Tete António, represented the country.

The event was also attended by the State Secretary for National Defence, José Maria de Lima, the permanent representative of Angola to African Union and United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), Francisco da Cruz, who is also Angolan ambassador to Ethiopia.

Meanwhile, the members of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) are Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, Chad, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Central African Republic, Republic of the Congo, RDC, Rwanda e Sao Tome and Principe.

