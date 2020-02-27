Global Capsule Endoscopy Market 2020 : Information By Component (Capsule Endoscope, Capsule Endoscopy Data Recorders, Capsule Endoscopy Workstations), Globally Market Size, Analysis, Share, Research, Business Growth and Forecast to 2023

Capsule Endoscopy report gives insights from marketing channel, market size, volume and value, as well as forecast estimation (2020-2023) and providing in-depth analysis for new competitors or exists competitors in the Capsule Endoscopy industry.

Capsule Endoscopy Market competition by top manufacturers/ Key player Profiled:

IntroMedic (South Korea)

Olympus Corporation (Japan)

Capsovision (U.S.)

Chongqing Jinshan Science and Technology (China)

Medtronic Plc (U.S.) and more…

Market analysis

Capsule Endoscopy (CE) is a process which make use of the smallest wireless camera that captures image of the patient’s digestive tract. Through this technique, the doctors are able to see through small intestine. Also, capsule endoscopy is utilized for situations where the doctor needs to check out the causes of ailments like diagnose cancer, gastrointestinal bleeding, screening polyps as well as monitoring celiac. These are the major factors that are positively influencing the Global Capsule Endoscopy Market growth. Others positive factors including supportive government initiatives, rising demand for accurate and faster diagnostics tools for treating colorectal cancer, along with rising prominence of gastrointestinal diseases are helping in augmenting the global market. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.82% during the forecast period (2017-2023).





Market segmentation

On the basis of component, the global capsule endoscopy market is classified into capsule endoscopy data recorders, capsule endoscope, capsule endoscopy workstations, and others. Based on its endoscope type, the market is bifurcated into neuro-endoscopes, cystoscopies, and others. On the basis of its product, the market is divided into esophageal capsule, colon capsule, and small bowel capsule. Based on its application, the market is categorized into intestine disease, Crohn’s disease, obscure gastrointestinal bleeding, and others. Lastly, based on its end-user, the market is classified as clinics, hospitals, and others.





Regional analysis

Europe,

North America

Asia- Pacific

Middle East

LATAM

Africa.

Table of Contents:



1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

2.3 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Growing prevalence of small intestinal disorders

4.2.2 Increasing geriatric population

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Risks and complications of capsule endoscopy

4.3.2 Lack of skilled physicians

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Technological advancements in capsule endoscopy

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Supply chain analysis

5.1.1 R&D and Designing

5.1.2 Manufacturing

5.1.3 Distribution & Sales

5.1.4 Post-Sales Monitoring

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.5 Intense Rivalry

6 Global Capsule Endoscopy Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Capsule endoscope

6.3 Capsule Endoscopy Data Recorder

6.4 Capsule Endoscopy Workstations

7 Global Capsule Endoscopy Market, By Endoscope Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Capsule Cystoscopies

7.3 Capsule Neuro-endoscopes

8 Global Capsule Endoscopy Market, By Product

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small Bowel Capsule

8.3 Esophageal Capsule

8.4 Colon Capsule

9 Global Capsule Endoscopy Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Obscure gastrointestinal bleeding (OGIB)

9.3 Crohn’s Disease

9.4 Small intestine tumor

10 Global Capsule Endoscopy Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hospitals

10.3 Clinics

11 Global Capsule Endoscopy Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Americas

11.2.1 North America

11.2.1.1 US

11.2.1.2 Canada

11.2.2 South America

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Western Europe

11.3.1.1 Germany

11.3.1.2 UK

11.3.1.3 France

11.3.1.4 Spain

11.3.1.5 Italy

11.3.1.6 Rest of Western Europe

Continue…

Key Benefits:

Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research within the market.

Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed.

And More….

Objective of Studies:

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyse the Capsule Endoscopy market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Capsule Endoscopy market.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

