Iran: IRGC paramilitary Bassij base in Foulad-Shahr, Isfahan targeted

PARIS, FRANCE, February 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the early morning hours of Wednesday, February 26, 2020, the suppressive IRGC’s paramilitary Bassij base in Foulad-Shahr in Isfahan Province was targeted by defiant youth and sustained severe damage. This base has played a major role in cracking down on the people and youth in the city, especially during the nationwide uprising in November 2019.
Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran
February 27, 2020
