Iran: IRGC paramilitary Bassij base in Foulad-Shahr, Isfahan targeted

26 Feb 2020 - Paramilitary Bassij Base – Foulad-Shahr - Isfahan targeted

This base has played a major role in cracking down on the people and youth in the city, especially during the nationwide uprising across Iran in November 2019” — NCRI

PARIS, FRANCE, February 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the early morning hours of Wednesday, February 26, 2020, the suppressive IRGC’s paramilitary Bassij base in Foulad-Shahr in Isfahan Province was targeted by defiant youth and sustained severe damage. This base has played a major role in cracking down on the people and youth in the city, especially during the nationwide uprising in November 2019.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran

February 27, 2020

