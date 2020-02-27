Issued by NCRI

Iran: IRGC paramilitary Bassij base in Foulad-Shahr, Isfahan targeted

26 Feb 2020 - Paramilitary Bassij Base – Foulad-Shahr - Isfahan targeted

26 Feb 2020 - Paramilitary Bassij Base – Foulad-Shahr - Isfahan targeted

This base has played a major role in cracking down on the people and youth in the city, especially during the nationwide uprising across Iran in November 2019”
— NCRI

PARIS, FRANCE, February 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the early morning hours of Wednesday, February 26, 2020, the suppressive IRGC’s paramilitary Bassij base in Foulad-Shahr in Isfahan Province was targeted by defiant youth and sustained severe damage. This base has played a major role in cracking down on the people and youth in the city, especially during the nationwide uprising in November 2019.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran
February 27, 2020

Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

Iran: IRGC paramilitary Bassij base in Foulad-Shahr, Isfahan targeted


Distribution channels: International Organizations, Military Industry, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
Share This Story
26 Feb 2020 - Paramilitary Bassij Base – Foulad-Shahr - Isfahan targeted

26 Feb 2020 - Paramilitary Bassij Base – Foulad-Shahr - Isfahan targeted

26 Feb 2020 - Paramilitary Bassij Base – Foulad-Shahr - Isfahan targeted

26 Feb 2020 - Paramilitary Bassij Base – Foulad-Shahr - Isfahan targeted

Company Details
NCRI
15 rue des gords
Auvers-Sur-Oise , 95430
France
+33 6 50 23 13 14
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

More From This Author
Iran: IRGC paramilitary Bassij base in Foulad-Shahr, Isfahan targeted
Iran Uprising – No. 70 - 31 more martyrs of the November 2019 nationwide uprising identified
Iran: Setting fire to Khamenei’s Effigy in Tehran
View All Stories From This Author