ID Quantique partners with Fortinet to commercialize a quantum-safe VPN solution

ID Quantique (IDQ) integrates with the Fortinet Security Fabric to provide long-term security for critical data transported over Virtual Private Networks.

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, February 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- ID Quantique and Fortinet, a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, will provide a dedicated commercial-grade interface to IDQ’s latest generation of Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) system. Fortinet’s flagship next-generation firewall, FortiGate, will offer a dedicated interface for quantum keys based on the ETSI key delivery standard. FortiGate is a key part of the Fortinet Security Fabric , which has an open architecture and interfaces to enable technology partners in Fortinet’s Open Fabric Ecosystem to develop integrated solutions for comprehensive cybersecurity.“Combining secure Layer 3 encryption with QKD will provide the best VPN security for data in motion. We are very excited by this new partnership with Fortinet and being part of the Fortinet Open Fabric Ecosystem”, says Grégoire Ribordy, CEO and co-founder of ID Quantique. ”Sensitive data is increasingly in danger from the growing threat of cyberattacks and more and more companies, especially banks and governments are highly concerned by this issue.”This joint solution will be the first commercially available quantum-safe VPN platform built on a standardized interface. QKD – also known as quantum cryptography – is added as an extra layer of security on top of the encryption taking place at Layer 3 to protect data in transit.The key use cases of this joint solution will be for deployments of Quantum-Safe L3 VPNs in Data Center Interconnection (DCI) and 5G backbones. Using QKD on VPNs will provide immediate protection to data in the face of today’s brute force attacks, ensure that data with a long shelf life is protected against future attacks and will safeguard high-value data in a post-quantum computing world. Typical targeted customers are governments, financial service companies, healthcare organizations, cloud and 5G service providers and commercial enterprises worldwide.QKD is a highly innovative key-exchange technique, which can ensure quantum-safe security today. It is a technology that exploits a principle of quantum physics – observation causes perturbation – to exchange cryptographic keys over optical fiber networks with ultimate security. A Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) embedded in the QKD system provides keys that are produced in an absolute random way. Once the key exchange is validated, the keys can be used to encrypt data and encrypted messages will remain confidential. QKD is widely predicted to be a vital tool for securing highly sensitive data transport from all forms of cyberattack, including the threat of quantum computers that could render current public key cryptography useless. Distributing encryption keys in a quantum state ensures that all tapping attempts are detected as any attempt to intercept traffic disturbs photons, introducing coding errors and alerting operators.Fortinet’s FortiGate firewalls will receive quantum keys generated by IDQ’s Cerberis3 QKD system using the standardized ETSI Key Delivery API. An internal dual key-agreement (combination of quantum keys with the internal exchanged dynamic keys) will be used to assure seamless interworking with the FortiGate platform. The combination of the FortiGate high-end appliances and VMs with IDQ’s QKD will provide long-term security for critical data transported over Virtual Private Networks (VPN’s).“Practical quantum physics can be used by threat actors to steal encrypted data and make current public key cryptography obsolete.” says John Maddison, CMO and EVP Products at Fortinet. “As a leading security provider to service providers and enterprises, Fortinet teaming up with ID Quantique to integrate the FortiGate with their innovative quantum key distribution solution will allow our joint customers to build a secure encryption foundation for today and the quantum future.”



