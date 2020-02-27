Sonepar Digitizes Sourcing, Supply Chain and New Product Development with CBX Software

/EIN News/ -- MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonepar, the world's leading distributor of electrical products, solutions and related services, has selected CBX Software’s Retail Product Lifecycle Management (Retail PLM), a cloud solution to enable and strengthen its own direct sourcing throughout Asia Pacific. CBX Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to private label general merchandise, furniture, pet, fashion, hardware, home décor and value brand retailers. Retailers and Brands with large private label operations use CBX to achieve their strategic product development, sourcing, and digital transformation goals.



Sonepar, founded in 1969, is a family-run French company which has 48,000 associates and annual sales totaling €24 billion. Through its 170 operational subsidiaries and 3,000 branches, the Group has a presence in 48 countries, supporting more than a million professional clients across the construction, manufacturing and energy sectors.

In order to scale their direct sourcing operations supply chain automation , Sonepar needed to replace its internal costing/quotation system for its global sourcing office with an automated, end-to-end, product request to delivery, centralized database.

“With a growing new office and an emphasis on sourcing direct we quickly realized our product development and sourcing teams needed to better manage version control,” explains Vincent Bossel, Vice President of Global Sourcing at Sonepar. “We spent too much time on manual processes and we wanted to digitize all of our sourcing, supply chain, product development and shipments into one real-time, centralized database to communicate with vendors efficiently, so we began our PLM selection process.”

Based on the criteria of functionality, long-term cost and user-friendliness, Sonepar selected CBX Cloud , CBX Software’s end-to-end, retail PLM solution for large scale retailers and brands.

“We are thrilled that Sonepar has selected CBX Software as our latest partner in Europe,” says Tim Chiu, Senior Vice President of CBX Software. “Sonepar’s sourcing and supply chain digital strategy begins with harnessing the power of a truly end-to-end automated solution. CBX Software’s Retail PLM will provide an ideal foundation to enable their direct sourcing and strengthen their supply chain visibility which will ultimately improve Sonepar’s overall, quality and compliance.”

About CBX Software

CBX Software is the world’s leading Total Sourcing Management solution provider from concept to delivery – combining people, processes and solutions. CBX helps retailers and brands streamline product development and sourcing all the way through order, production and delivery. Through innovative Sourcing Management, Product Life-cycle Management (PLM), and Production & Order Management technology solutions, CBX empowers the supply chain network by driving collaboration to over 15,000 retail & supplier partners, and 30,000 users in more than 50 countries. For more information, visit www.cbxsoftware.com .

For further information, please contact:

Mark Hudson, Vice President Global Marketing & Communications

CBX Software

t: +1 617.378.7935



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.