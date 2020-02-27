UNITA demands capital repatriation data

Luanda, ANGOLA, February 27 - Adalberto Costa Júnior, president of UNITA, the largest opposition party, has challenged the Angolan Executive to announce the amount already collected with the capital repatriation process ongoing in the country. ,

While talking during a field trip in the municipalities of Luanda and Cazenga, the main opposition party leader stated that with such information it will be much easier for citizens to know how much there in the State Coffers and for the government to plan new investments.

In the last few months, the government through the Attorney General's Office has been conducting a process of seizure of goods built with public funds, which were in private possession.

In addition to this, the Angolan state, under the Capital Repatriation Law, is currently focused on a coercive process of assets recovery which were illicitly transferred to banks outside the country.

This process, among other measures, has already allowed the recovery of three important factories in the textile industry and several houses.

On his turn, Adalberto Costa Júnior hailed the measures on the fight against corruption initiated by the Executive, stressing that “arresting everyone will not be the solution”.

To the UNITA president it is necessary for the authorities to open new dialogue spaces with the citizens that have defrauded the state, so that they find solutions that can serve the country.

