Undersecretary of Regional & Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Affairs offers condolences for death of former Egyptian President

The Undersecretary of Regional & GCC Affairs, Ambassador Waheed Mubarak Sayyar, conveyed sincere condolences and sympathy of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani, to the government and people of the brotherly Arab Republic of Egypt, upon the death of former Egyptian President Mohamed Hosni Mubarak.

This came during the visit of the Ambassador Wahid Mubarak Sayyar, to the Embassy of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the Kingdom of Bahrain, to offer condolences for the death of the late Egyptian President.

He expressed his deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the family of the late President and the brotherly people of the Arab Republic of Egypt, recalling the important role of the late President in strengthening relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Arab Republic of Egypt in various fields, praising his untiring efforts in serving the issues of the Arab and Islamic nations.



