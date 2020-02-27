Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs R. Clarke Cooper travels to Mauritania, Algeria, and Tunisia February 27-March 4, 2020, to expand U.S. security cooperation and defense trade that enhances our shared security across Africa and the Maghreb.

In Mauritania February 27-28, Assistant Secretary Cooper will join senior civilian and military officials from over 30 countries to observe Flintlock 2020, U.S. Africa Command’s premier and largest annual Special Operations Forces exercise. Established in 2005, the Flintlock multinational military exercise series is an annual, African-led, integrated military and law enforcement effort that has brought together special operations forces throughout northern and western Africa to join their western counterparts to counter malign activity and violent extremism.

In Algeria February 29-March 2, Assistant Secretary Cooper will hold consultations with senior civilian and military officials on regional security and related issues.

In Tunisia March 2-4, Assistant Secretary Cooper will consult with senior civilian and military officials in Tunis, then travel to Djerba to attend the International Aerospace & Defence Exhibition in Tunisia 2020, where he will meet with industry executives, and join other senior U.S. government officials to advocate for U.S. companies offering the latest aerospace and defense technologies.



