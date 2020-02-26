Secretary Brouillette, Minister Naimski, and Minister Kurtyka Hold U.S.- Poland Strategic Dialogue On Energy

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette, Poland’s Secretary of State in the Chancellery of the Prime Minister and Plenipotentiary for Strategic Energy Infrastructure Piotr Naimski, and Poland’s Minister of Climate Michal Kurtyka held the third U.S.-Poland Strategic Dialogue on Energy at the U.S. Department of Energy Headquarters. The Ministers appreciated the support of U.S. Ambassador to Poland Georgette Mosbacher and Poland Ambassador to the U.S. Piotr Wilczek for the Strategic Dialogue on Energy.

The Ministers expressed their eagerness to continue and build upon the strategic energy partnership that exists between the United States and Poland. Together, the U.S. and Poland will chart a stronger and more prosperous energy future for both countries.

Secretary Brouillette and the Ministers acknowledged the advanced nuclear energy cooperation between the U.S. and Poland. Secretary Brouillette noted the U.S. nuclear industry’s continued interest in providing clean, reliable, and resilient nuclear energy to Poland as a means to strengthen their energy security.

As more countries look to decrease their reliance on Russian natural gas, Poland has grown into a regional leader in energy security, promoting energy diversity in Europe. Poland has been a strong leader in this effort and is an important partner for U.S. LNG exports. The United States applauds Poland’s efforts to further invest in critical natural gas infrastructure and diversify their energy supply and suppliers.

Secretary Brouillette, Minister Naimski, and Minister Kurtyka also agreed to further cooperation in the field of cybersecurity. The U.S. looks forward to supporting Polex 2020, a cybersecurity workshop exercise held in Poland to bolster their cybersecurity preparedness and response efforts.

The U.S.-Poland Strategic Dialogue on Energy was first announced by President Trump and President Duda at their White House meeting in September 2018. Former Secretary of Energy Rick Perry launched the Dialogue in Warsaw in November 2018 and held the first two Strategic Dialogues on Energy in 2019.

