Liquidia to Report 2019 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on March 11, 2020

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:LQDA) ("Liquidia"), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of products using its proprietary PRINT® technology, today announced that 2019 financial results will be reported on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The company will host a webcast and conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update.



The live call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-707-8711 (domestic) or 1-857-270-6219 (international) and entering the conference code: 6994366. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Events & Presentations page of Liquidia’s website.

About Liquidia

Liquidia is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT® technology to transform the lives of patients. Currently, Liquidia is focused on the development of two product candidates using its PRINT particle engineering platform: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain. LIQ861 is designed to improve the therapeutic profile of treprostinil with the goal of enhancing deep-lung delivery and achieving higher dose levels than current inhaled therapies by using a convenient, palm-sized dry powder inhaler. In January 2020, Liquidia submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) for LIQ861 to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). LIQ865, for which Liquidia has completed two phase 1 clinical trials, is designed to deliver sustained-release particles of bupivacaine, a non-opioid anesthetic, to treat local post-operative pain for three to five days through a single administration.

Contact Information



Investors & Media :

Jason Adair

Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy

919.328.4400

jason.adair@liquidia.com







