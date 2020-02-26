There were 775 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,933 in the last 365 days.

Liquidia to Report 2019 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on March 11, 2020

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:LQDA) (“Liquidia”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of products using its proprietary PRINT® technology, today announced that 2019 financial results will be reported on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The company will host a webcast and conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update.

The live call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-707-8711 (domestic) or 1-857-270-6219 (international) and entering the conference code: 6994366. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Events & Presentations page of Liquidia’s website.

About Liquidia

Liquidia is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT® technology to transform the lives of patients. Currently, Liquidia is focused on the development of two product candidates using its PRINT particle engineering platform: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain. LIQ861 is designed to improve the therapeutic profile of treprostinil with the goal of enhancing deep-lung delivery and achieving higher dose levels than current inhaled therapies by using a convenient, palm-sized dry powder inhaler. In January 2020, Liquidia submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) for LIQ861 to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). LIQ865, for which Liquidia has completed two phase 1 clinical trials, is designed to deliver sustained-release particles of bupivacaine, a non-opioid anesthetic, to treat local post-operative pain for three to five days through a single administration.

Contact Information

Investors & Media:
Jason Adair
Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy
919.328.4400
jason.adair@liquidia.com

 

