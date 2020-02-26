There were 775 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,933 in the last 365 days.

Alimera Sciences Reports Record Fourth Quarter and 2019 Results

  • Consolidated Net Revenue of $17.3 Million; Up 15% Over Q4 2018
  • International Net Revenue Up 26% Compared to Q4 2018
  • Net Income of $498,000 vs. Net Loss of $1.2 million in Q4 2018
  • $2.6 million Positive Adjusted EBITDA

Year End 2019 Highlights:

  • Consolidated Net Revenue of $53.9 Million; up 16% Over 2018
  • International Net Revenue increased 49%
  • Net Loss of $10.4 Million vs. Net Loss of $16.4 million in 2018
  • $21,000 Positive Adjusted EBITDA

ATLANTA, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALIM) (Alimera), a global pharmaceutical company that specializes in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of retinal diseases, today announced financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019. Alimera will host a conference call on February 27, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results.

“I am extremely proud to report record revenue for Alimera for both the full year of 2019 and the recently completed fourth quarter.  Our international business exceeded our expectations with overall revenue improving 49% year over year, driven by organic growth, our expansion into France, and the launch of the ILUVIEN® indication for uveitis in Germany and the United Kingdom in the second half of the year.” said Rick Eiswirth, Alimera’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “In the U.S. market, we closed out the year with record quarterly end user demand for ILUVIEN, a 14% increase over the fourth quarter of last year. We are also pleased to have reached a significant milestone, having achieved positive adjusted EBITDA for a full year for the first time in the history of the company.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Consolidated Net Revenue
Consolidated net revenue increased 15% to approximately $17.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to approximately $15.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

For 2019, consolidated net revenue increased 16% to approximately $53.9 million, compared to approximately $46.6 million in 2018.

U.S. Net Revenue
U.S. net revenue grew 7% to approximately $9.5 million for three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to U.S. net revenue of approximately $8.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018.  End user demand, which represents units purchased by physicians and pharmacies from Alimera’s distributors, increased 14% to 1,164 units compared to 1,019 units during 2018.

The difference between GAAP revenue and end user demand is due to the timing of distributor purchases from Q4 2019 versus Q4 2018. During Q4 2018, Alimera's distributors purchased approximately 7% more units than they sold to end users, increasing their stock on hand during the quarter. During Q4 2019, Alimera's distributors purchased approximately the same number of units that were sold to end users.

For 2019, U.S. net revenue increased approximately $300,000 to $32.3 million compared to $32.0 million in 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to our increase in end user demand, which increased 5% for the year ended December 31, 2019, increasing to 3,993 units compared to 3,802 units for the year ended December 31, 2018.

The difference between GAAP revenue and end user demand is due to the timing of distributor purchases from quarter to quarter. During 2018, Alimera’s distributors purchased approximately 3% more units than they sold to end users, increasing their stock on hand during that year.  During 2019, Alimera’s distributors purchased approximately 1% fewer units than they sold to end users, decreasing their stock on hand during that year.

International Net Revenue
Net revenues from Alimera’s international segment increased 26% to approximately $7.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to approximately $6.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The increase in international net revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily due to increased sales in our international markets where we sell to distributors.

International net revenue increased 49% to approximately $21.7 million for 2019, compared to approximately $14.6 million in 2018. The growth of revenue in the international segment was primarily due to expansion and growth into new and existing markets through our distributors.  Alimera also saw an increased sales volume in the markets where we sell direct.

Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses were approximately $13.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to approximately $13.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Total operating expenses for 2019 were approximately $52.6 million compared to approximately $52.0 million during the prior year.

Net Income (Loss) 
Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $498,000, compared to a net loss of approximately/ $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. For 2019, net loss totaled approximately $10.4 million compared to net loss of approximately $16.4 million in 2018. 

Basic and diluted net income per share for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was approximately $0.08 compared to basic and diluted net loss per share of $(0.27) for the three months ended December 31, 2018. (The per share amounts in this press release reflect Alimera’s one-for-15 reverse stock split in November 2019.)

Basic and diluted net loss per share for 2019 was $(2.19) compared to basic net income per share for 2018 of $3.74 and diluted net income per share for 2018 of $3.71. Net income for 2018 was attributable to the gain on the extinguishment of Alimera’s Series B Convertible Preferred Stock resulting from its exchange in September 2018 for Series C Convertible Preferred Stock.

Adjusted EBITDA
“Adjusted EBITDA,” a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, was approximately $2.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $2.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. For 2019, Adjusted EBITDA was $21,000 compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of approximately $2.0 million for 2018.

Cash and Cash Equivalents
As of December 31, 2019, Alimera had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $9.4 million, compared to $7.9 million at September 30, 2019 and $13.0 million at December 31, 2018.

Definition of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
For purposes of this press release, “Adjusted EBITDA” is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expenses, net unrealized gains and losses from foreign currency exchange transactions, losses on extinguishment of debt and severance expenses. Please refer to the sections of this press release entitled “Non-GAAP Financial Measure” and “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA.”

About Alimera Sciences, Inc.

www.alimerasciences.com

Alimera Sciences is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. Alimera is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina, because these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and affect millions of people in our aging populations.  For more information, please visit www.alimerasciences.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

This press release contains a discussion of a non-GAAP financial measure, as defined in Regulation G promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Alimera reports its financial results in compliance with GAAP but believes that the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors regarding Alimera’s operating performance.  Alimera uses Adjusted EBITDA in the management of its business. Accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 has been presented in certain instances excluding items identified in the reconciliations provided in the table entitled “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA.” GAAP net loss is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA. 

Adjusted EBITDA, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies because not all companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA in an identical manner. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA is not necessarily an accurate measure of comparison between companies.

The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for guidance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of this non-GAAP financial measure is that it excludes significant elements required by GAAP to be recorded in Alimera’s financial statements. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is subject to inherent limitations as it reflects the exercise of judgments by management in determining this non-GAAP financial measure.

Forward Looking Statements

The conference call in which executives of Alimera will discuss this press release may include “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change these expectations, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Meaningful factors that could cause actual results to differ include but are not limited to, lower revenue and a corresponding decrease in cash due to a reduction in end user demand, uncertainties associated with COVID-19 – or coronavirus (including its possible effects on end user demand), unanticipated competition, regulatory issues, or other unexpected circumstances, as well as the other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Alimera’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and Alimera’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the first, second and third quarters of 2019, which are on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Additional factors will also be described in those sections of Alimera’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, to be filed with the SEC soon.

ALIMERA SCIENCES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)

 
           
  December 31,
2019 		  December 31,
2018
  (unaudited)    
CURRENT ASSETS:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,426     $ 13,043  
Restricted cash 33     32  
Accounts receivable, net 19,331     17,259  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,565     2,109  
Inventory 1,390     2,405  
Total current assets 32,745     34,848  
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:      
Property and equipment, net 940     1,355  
Right of use assets, net 1,107      
Intangible asset, net 14,783     16,723  
Deferred tax asset 734     1,182  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 50,309     $ 54,108  
CURRENT LIABILITIES:      
Accounts payable $ 7,077     $ 6,355  
Accrued expenses 4,716     3,643  
Finance lease obligations 255     236  
Total current liabilities 12,048     10,234  
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:      
Note payable 38,658     37,873  
Finance lease obligations — less current portion 94     305  
Other non-current liabilities 3,954     2,974  
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES      
STOCKHOLDERS’ (DEFICIT) EQUITY:      
Preferred stock:      
Series A Convertible Preferred Stock 19,227     19,227  
Series C Convertible Preferred Stock 11,117     11,117  
Common stock 50     47  
Additional paid-in capital 350,117     346,762  
Common stock warrants 3,707     3,707  
Accumulated deficit (387,570 )   (377,127 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,093 )   (1,011 )
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ (DEFICIT) EQUITY (4,445 )   2,722  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ (DEFICIT) EQUITY $ 50,309     $ 54,108  


ALIMERA SCIENCES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 
                               
  Three Months Ended
December 31, 		  Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
               
  (Unaudited)
NET REVENUE $ 17,348     $ 15,114     $ 53,943     $ 46,599  
COST OF GOODS SOLD, EXCLUDING DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION (2,273 )   (1,325 )   (6,626 )   (4,308 )
GROSS PROFIT 15,075     13,789     47,317     42,291  
               
RESEARCH, DEVELOPMENT AND MEDICAL AFFAIRS EXPENSES 2,670     2,876     10,992     11,274  
GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 3,765     3,995     13,954     14,525  
SALES AND MARKETING EXPENSES 6,546     6,142     25,004     23,517  
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION 667     704     2,641     2,645  
OPERATING EXPENSES 13,648     13,717     52,591     51,961  
NET INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS 1,427     72     (5,274 )   (9,670 )
               
INTEREST EXPENSE AND OTHER (1,173 )   (1,236 )   (4,869 )   (4,775 )
UNREALIZED FOREIGN CURRENCY GAIN (LOSS), NET 51     (83     (84   (65  
LOSS ON EARLY EXTINGUISHMENT OF DEBT             (1,766 )
NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES 305     (1,247 )   (10,227 )   (16,276 )
PROVISION FOR TAXES 193     (2 )   (216 )   (106 )
NET INCOME (LOSS)   498       (1,249 )     (10,443 )     (16,382 )
GAIN ON EXTINGUISHMENT OF PREFERRED STOCK                     38,330  
NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO STOCKHOLDERS $ 498     $ (1,249 )   $  (10,443   $ 21,948  
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE — Basic $ 0.08     $ (0.27   $ (2.19  )   $ 3.74  
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING — Basic   4,897,005       4,671,041       4,770,204       4,666,856  
WEIGHTED AVERAGE PARTICIPATING SHARES – Basic   1,278,170                   1,199,953  
TOTAL WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING — Basic 6,175,175     4,671,041     4,770,204     5,866,809  
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE — Diluted $ 0.08     $ (0.27   $ (2.19   $ 3.71  
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING — Diluted   4,920,794       4,671,041       4,770,204       4,715,919  
WEIGHTED AVERAGE PARTICIPATING AND DILUTIVE SHARES – Diluted   1,278,170                   1,199,953  
TOTAL WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING — Diluted 6,198,964     4,671,041     4,770,204     5,915,872  


ALIMERA SCIENCES, INC.
REPORTABLE SEGMENT INFORMATION
FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018
(in thousands)

 
                                                                   
      Three Months Ended
December 31, 2019		 Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018
    U.S.   International   Other   Consolidated   U.S.   International   Other   Consolidated  
                                   
      (unaudited)    
  NET REVENUE $ 9,505     $ 7,843     $     $ 17,348     $ 8,869     $ 6,245     $     $ 15,114    
  COST OF GOODS SOLD, EXCLUDING DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION (993 )   (1,280 )       (2,273 )   (791 )   (534 )       (1,325 )  
  GROSS PROFIT 8,512     6,563         15,075     8,078     5,711         13,789    
                                   
  RESEARCH, DEVELOPMENT AND MEDICAL AFFAIRS EXPENSES 1,314     1,273     83     2,670     1,531     1,139     206     2,876    
  GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 2,334     1,069     362     3,765     1,937     843     1,215     3,995    
  SALES AND MARKETING EXPENSES 4,830     1,609     107     6,546     4,142     1,783     217     6,142    
  DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION         667     667             704     704    
  OPERATING EXPENSES 8,478     3,951     1,219     13,648     7,610     3,765     2,342     13,717    
  SEGMENT INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS 34     2,612     (1,219 )   1,427     468     1,946     (2,342 )   72    
  OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES, NET         (1,122 )   (1,122 )           (1,319 )   (1,319 )  
  NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES             $ 305                 $ (1,247 )  


 
                                                               
  Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2019 		  Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2018
    U.S.   International   Other   Consolidated   U.S.   International   Other   Consolidated  
  (unaudited)
NET REVENUE $ 32,283  

 		   $ 21,660  

 		   $  

 		   $ 53,943  

 		   $ 31,966  

 		   $ 14,633  

 		   $  

 		   $ 46,599  

 
COST OF GOODS SOLD, EXCLUDING DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION (3,487 )   (3,139 )       (6,626 )   (2,875 )   (1,433 )       (4,308 )
GROSS PROFIT 28,796     18,521         47,317     29,091     13,200         42,291  
                                   
RESEARCH, DEVELOPMENT AND MEDICAL AFFAIRS EXPENSES 5,943     4,634     415     10,992     6,457     3,946     871     11,274  
GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 8,449     3,944     1,561     13,954     8,147     3,259     3,119     14,525  
SALES AND MARKETING EXPENSES 17,591     6,933     480     25,004     16,569     5,910     1,038     23,517  
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION         2,641     2,641             2,645     2,645  
OPERATING EXPENSES 31,983     15,511     5,097     52,591     31,173     13,115     7,673     51,961  
SEGMENT (LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (3,187 )   3,010     (5,097 )   (5,274 )   (2,082 )   85     (7,673 )   (9,670 )
OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES, NET         (4,953 )   (4,953 )           (6,606 )   (6,606 )
NET LOSS BEFORE TAXES             $ (10,227 )               $ (16,276 )


RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED MEASURES
GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands)

 
                             
  Three Months Ended
December 31, 		  Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
               
  (Unaudited)
GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 498       $ (1,249 )     $ (10,443 )     $ (16,382 )
Adjustments to net loss:              
Interest expense and other 1,173       1,236       4,869       4,775  
Provision for taxes (193 )     2       216       106  
Depreciation and amortization 667       704       2,641       2,645  
Stock-based compensation expenses 553       1,021       2,456       4,411  
Unrealized foreign currency exchange (gains) losses   (51 )     83       84       65  
Loss on early extinguishment of debt                   1,766  
Severance expenses       617       198       617  
NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 2,647    

 		   $ 2,414    

 		   $ 21    

 		   $ (1,997 )

 

