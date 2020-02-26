Kezar Life Sciences to Present at Cowen and Company’s 40th Annual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KZR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer, today announced its Chief Executive Officer, John Fowler, will present a corporate overview at Cowen and Company’s 40th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 12:00pm EST in Boston, MA.



The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed at the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website at http://investors.kezarlifesciences.com/events . Kezar Life Sciences will maintain an archived replay of the webcast on its website for 90 days after the conference.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Based in South San Francisco, Kezar Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to revolutionizing treatments for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancer. Kezar is translating its innovative research on the immunoproteasome and protein secretion pathways to advance novel therapeutic approaches. KZR-616, a first-in-class selective immunoproteasome inhibitor, is being evaluated in severe autoimmune diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), lupus nephritis (LN), dermatomyositis (DM), polymyositis (PM), autoimmune hemolytic anemia (AIHA) and immune thrombocytopenia (ITP). Additionally, Kezar has nominated KZR-261 as its first clinical candidate for the treatment of cancer from its protein secretion program and is currently undergoing IND-enabling activities. For more information, visit www.kezarlifesciences.com .

CONTACT:

Celia Economides

IR@kezarbio.com



