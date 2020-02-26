Global Feed Yeast Market is Expected to Reach USD 2.57 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

Feed Yeast Market by Type (Probiotic Yeast, Specialty Yeast, Brewer’s Yeast, Yeast Derivatives), Livestock (Cattle, Swine, Aquatic Animals, Pets, Others), Genus, Region Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global feed yeast market is expected to grow from USD 1.54 Billion in 2017 to USD 2.57 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2018-2025. Rise in compound feed consumption, prioritizing animal nutrition, growing industrialization in livestock industry which leads to increased consumption of yeast, rise in livestock population, increasing health concerns and growing awareness about the benefits of using yeast in livestock feed are the factors fuelling the feed yeast market.

Yeast is a single-celled fungus. The yeast that is used in food is known as Saccharomyces Cerevisiae. Feed yeast is mainly applied in ruminants since they are considered to be the most developed market for live yeast usage. Few strains of Saccharomyces Cerevisiae help to prevent the reduction in the rumen pH which is linked with feeding a diet based on cereals and this seems to be linked with a reduction in rumen lactate concentrations. Yeast products are also used in equine diets to prevent digestive disorders. For instance, in August 2018, Archer Daniels Midland Company (US) acquired Probiotics International Limited, a UK-based company, which deals with the manufacturing of natural healthcare and probiotic supplements for humans, pets, and animal nutrition applications. This acquisition helps the company to strengthen its product portfolio and market coverage.

Growing development in the livestock industry leads to increased consumption of yeast which is one of the driving forces. Also, increasing health concerns and growing awareness about the benefits of using yeast in livestock feed and the rise in compound feed consumption are also fuelling the growth of the market. Growing industrialization in the livestock industry leads to increased consumption of yeast. But lack of knowledge about the benefits of feed yeast is hindering the market growth. However, advancement in the animal feed industry should drive the industry growth in the coming years. The main challenge for this market is the commercialization of duplicate and low-quality products.

The major players in global feed yeast market include Alltech Inc., Associated British Foods PLC, Lallemand Animal Nutrition, Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, Lesaffre Yeast Corporation, Novus Interantional Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Biomin Gmbh, Leiber GmbH, Diamond V Mills Incorporated, Nutreco N.V., Angel Yeast Co. Ltd among others.

Major players are continuously focused on new product developments and venture capital investments to obtain market share. For instance, in November 2018, Phileo (France), a subsidiary of Lesaffre, launched a new range Actisaf Sc 47 HR+ which is a feed yeast solution for farm animal species including ruminants, swine, and horses.

Many strategies for instance acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product launches were adopted by companies, to enter the feed yeast market. For instance, in August 2018 Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) had acquired Probiotics International Limited. This had led to the addition of leading natural healthcare and probiotics business segment which positioned Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) to provide fully integrated probiotics and nutraceuticals for consumer and commercial markets.

The probiotic yeast segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

The type segment is classified as probiotic yeast, specialty yeast, brewer’s yeast, and yeast derivatives. The probiotic yeast segment is growing at the highest CAGR of 9.2% in the forecast period. With the rising use of probiotics for animal nutrition, growth promotion, and gut health development, the probiotic yeast segment is expected to grow faster.

The aquatic animal's segment valued around USD 461.91 Million in 2017.

Livestock segment is divided into segments such as cattle, swine, poultry, aquatic animals, pets and others. The aquatic animal's segment is dominating the market with the highest share in 2017. There is significant growth in fish farming practices in developing countries due to the increased profits through farmed fish cultivation. Providing feed yeast in the right quantities to aquatic animals leads to an optimal supply of essential nutrients.

The Saccharomyces Spp. the segment is dominating the market with the highest share of 47.20% in 2017.

Genus segment includes Saccharomyces spp., Kluyveromyces spp., and Other Genera. The Saccharomyces spp. the segment is dominating the feed yeast market in 2017. Saccharomyces cerevisiae has been the most widely accepted yeast for various uses, including feed. Of the various probiotic strains for animal nutrition, only Saccharomyces and Candida are approved for probiotic application in the feed industry.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Feed Yeast Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Europe region dominated the global feed yeast market with USD 649.13 Million in 2017 where as the Asia Pacific rapidly growing region in the market. Europe is dominating the market due to the implementation of strict regulations pertaining to the use of antibiotics in feed. Growing awareness about the benefits of feed yeast is projected to contribute to the market growth. Also, the high demand for quality and nutrient-rich feed in the European countries has led to the high demand for feed yeast among farmers. Asia- Pacific is rapidly growing region due to high growth in animal feed market, increasing consumption of meat in emerging and developing countries and growing consciousness about economic benefits of feed yeast.

About the report:

The global feed yeast market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (Tonnes), consumption (Tonnes), imports (Tonnes) and exports (Tonnes). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

