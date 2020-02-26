First Space-Qualified, Commercial Solid-State Drive Lifts Off into Orbit

Open systems architecture reduces development time for mission-critical systems in high-radiation environments

/EIN News/ -- ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com ), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, announced that its TRRUST-Stor® 3U VPX RT solid state drive (SSD) has launched into low Earth orbit (LEO) as part of a satellite constellation system developed by a leading defense prime contractor.



“With the successful launch of our SSD in a new satellite application, Mercury has reached new frontiers by supporting the growing need for cost-effective and agile radiation-tolerant devices,” said Iain Mackie, Vice President and General Manager of Mercury’s Microelectronics Secure Solutions group. “Leveraging SpaceVPX™ open systems architecture, we are committed to reducing our customers’ program risk with our portfolio of affordable, scalable space-qualified products. Our cutting-edge commercial technology delivers state-of-the-art solutions that are secure, reliable and purpose-built to exceed the performance needs of the Aerospace and Defense industry.”

As part of its commitment to expand the breadth of its space-qualified product portfolio for defense prime contractors and commercial satellite manufacturers, Mercury is developing new architectures to provide feature-rich space-grade SSDs and signal processing solutions for space radar applications and space-grade components for high-radiation environments. Moreover, its industry-leading SSD technology enables sustainable reliability and fault tolerance not available with competing storage solutions. Mercury also offers a comprehensive portfolio of space-qualified RF and microwave solutions that have been trusted on every mission to Mars without device failure.

Mercury is accelerating innovation for its customers as the Company bridges the gap between commercial technology and defense applications to meet the industry’s current and emerging needs. For more information on Mercury’s space-qualified storage, visit www.mrcy.com/SSD or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or secure.ssd@mrcy.com .

