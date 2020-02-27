Urban Spa Earns B corp Certification

President Jennifer Lewis of Urban Spa Haircare.

Joins growing global community of for-profit companies committed to using business as a 'force for good'.

TOONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urban Spa announced today it has earned B Corp Certification from the nonprofit B Lab, becoming one of 300+ companies in Canada to certify as B Corp. B Corp Certification requires a comprehensive review of a business’s social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency, and is

based on a vision of creating a community of for-profit companies committed to redefining success in business.

“We know sustainable growth will come as we continue to use our business as a force for good,” said Urban Spa CEO and President Jennifer Lewis. “Our B Corp Certification outwardly demonstrates our commitment to drive meaningful change that has been embedded in our business model from its inception. We empower consumers to eliminate plastic in their lives, bring best in class beauty products to market and donate 10% of profits to support children and women in communities of need, locally and globally. ”

Urban Spa is sustainable in ingredients, materials, and packaging. Urban Spa reviews all of their collections with the goal of removing plastic from packaging whenever possible, while providing high-performing beauty products that deliver real results. The new Urban Spa haircare collection is packaged with 92% less plastic than the average brand. Their aluminum can bag-on-valve (BOV) technology is a modern dispensing system that uses only compressed air and no chemical propellants. The system relies on a foil pouch that maintains product purity, dispenses 99% of the product and protects it against any air or water contamination. Aluminum is infinitely recyclable and 75% of all aluminum produced since the 1880’s is still in circulation. The BOV technology enables the brand to offer consumers biodegradable, vegan, natural liquid formulations of shampoos, conditioners, and treatments.

“With Urban Spa becoming a benefit corporation, we have created a legal commitment to honour people and the planet. This creates a demonstrated accountability to measure and manage our impact in a world that needs it now more than ever; it is what conscious consumers are demanding from companies” added Lewis.

About Urban Spa

Urban Spa is designed to make a difference, with high-performing products that give back. From the very beginning, founder Jennifer Lewis, built the brand with one goal: design better beauty for a better world. Urban Spa’s products with purpose bring beauty rituals into consumers’ daily lives, and improve our impact on the planet. Urban Spa originally had success in the natural health industry, with their sustainable spa and body tools. In 2019, Urban Spa Haircare launched with innovative, infinitely recyclable aluminum packaging and high-performing natural formulations. We take pride in our business model of sustainability, rooted in​ ​our desire to create positive change. Better beauty for a better planet.

About B Lab

B Lab is a nonprofit organization that serves a global movement of people using business as a force for good. Its vision is that one day all companies compete not only to be the best in the world, but the Best for the World® and as a result society will enjoy a more shared and durable prosperity. B Lab drives this systemic change by:

1. Building a global community of Certified B Corporations who meet the highest standards of verified, overall social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability;

2. Promoting Mission Alignment using innovative corporate structures like the benefit corporation to align the interests of business with those of society and to help high impact businesses be built to last;

3. Helping tens of thousands of businesses, investors, and institutions Measure What Matters, by using the B Impact Assessment and B Analytics to manage their impact -- and the impact of the businesses with whom they work -- with as much rigor as their profits;

4. Inspiring millions to join the movement through compelling story-telling through the digital platform B the Change. Bthechange.com

For more information, visit www.bcorporation.net, www.bimpactassessment.net, www.b-analytics.net and

www.benefitcorp.net.

Jennifer Lewis, President

