National Floors Direct Geared Up for Success

ASTORIA, NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Floors Direct , one of the East Coast’s most successful direct-to-consumer carpet and flooring specialty services, is expanding its commercial and residential footprint. The company has flourished over the past few years and in 2019 opened a brand new 60,000 square foot state-of-the-art distribution center in its home base, Astoria, NY, to meet increasing demand. The renowned flooring supplier also secured some significant contracts for commercial projects in the NYC area, including a partnership with Fresh & Co. and real estate developer HCRE, and promoted three staff members to management positions. National Floors Direct’s founders are industry veterans with decades of experience operating floor covering shops throughout the East Coast. In 2005, they decided to forge their own path with the direct-to-consumer venture, cutting out the middle man to provide “all the best attributes of traditional retail and none of the downside.” National Floors Direct’s success is a testament to the value of educated risk-taking. With its motto, “We Bring the Store to Your Door,” the company has steadily grown into the niche market monolith it is today.With National Floors Direct, customers are spoilt of choice with an extensive catalog of carpet, luxury vinyl, hardwood laminate, and commercial flooring products from some of the biggest name brands in the world. While such products would normally cost a pretty penny, National Floors Direct’s unique approach of bridging the gap between manufacturer and consumer enables them to guarantee the lowest prices in the industry by 15 percent or more.Not only do customers get a guaranteed bargain on exceptional products, but they also enjoy first-class customer service. The National Floors Direct team visits clients’ homes with samples to help them choose the ideal products for their space. Unlike visiting a showroom, this allows clients to see exactly what the flooring will look like with their lighting, furniture, and decor. The team also offers instant estimates and next-day installation on all in-stock merchandise.With a service region encompassing much of the Northeast, including Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, South-eastern Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, and Eastern Pennsylvania, and a slew of five-star reviews, National Floors Direct is well on its way to becoming one of the United States’ foremost flooring providers.Learn more about National Floors Direct here: www.nationalfloorsdirect.com



