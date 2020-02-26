Skip Drish Tampa Offers Tips for Safe Boating

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- It may be the dead of winter, but in Florida, the sun is almost always shining. It’s no wonder the Sunshine State is a top destination for snowbirds, including thousands of fishermen and maritime enthusiasts. Skip Drish Tampa , is an avid seaman, as well as an experienced safety and security professional. Skip Drish offers a few key tips to staying safe on the water during your Florida holiday.First, Skip Drish Tampa advises to make a float plan and stick to it. The plan is a simple record of your name, address, departure place and time, expected arrival destination and time, and boat make and model. You can give this information to a family member, friend, or marina staff member. These are particularly important if you’re planning a longer trip, as those who know of your plan can then alert authorities if you have not been seen or heard from and are past your expected return date.Next, Skip Drish of Tampa says every boater should have a properly-fitted life jacket on board. This means if you are taking kids with you, ensure you have child-size jackets. Also, have a safety raft or tube on board. Ideally, everyone on the boat should know how to swim as well, and at least one adult should know CPR in case of an emergency. Skip Drish Tampa and many community organizations offer water safety and emergency response classes throughout Florida. Dedicating a few hours to learning such skills could save a life.Finally, don’t let anyone on the boat imbibe alcohol or drugs unless it is safely docked in the marina or you are being chartered by a designated, and sober, captain. Likewise, don’t permit horseplay and prevent passengers from riding on the bows of the boat, as they may fall and get sucked into the propellers. As with any outdoor activity, it’s a good idea to check the weather before you set off as well. Skip Drish Tampa has dedicated much of his life to protecting and serving on land and at sea. A licensed 100-ton boat captain, he contracts with the local police department and assists with search and rescue efforts. He also has an impressive background in security, emergency response, and law enforcement. After serving in the U.S. military as a Military Police/Investigations Corporal and Squad Leader in the U.S. and Europe from 1981 to 1984, during which time he earned a U.S. Army Medal for Heroism in the line of duty, Skip Drish served in various roles within local, state, and government law enforcement arenas, beginning with a position as a Chicago Police Department officer. Skip Drish Tampa has also served in various roles in security, medical services, and investigations, including working on the front lines and as an educator for emergency first response.



