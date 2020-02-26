Register Now for Berkeley Lab’s April 10 Photowalk

Berkeley Lab is inviting amateur and professional photographers to spend a few hours at our lab on Friday, April 10, to participate in a photowalk and photo competition.

To register, fill out this online registration form: http://bit.ly/LBNLphotowalkRegistration. Space is limited and registration does not guarantee your participation. The deadline to register is Monday, March 16. We will notify you by Friday, March 20, if you are approved to participate.

For more information email [email protected] with the subject line: Photowalk 2020. You can also follow #LBNLphotowalk for updates.

More info:

VIDEO: A recap of the 2018 Berkeley Lab Physics Photowalk. (Credit: Marilyn Chung/Berkeley Lab)

###

Founded in 1931 on the belief that the biggest scientific challenges are best addressed by teams, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and its scientists have been recognized with 13 Nobel Prizes. Today, Berkeley Lab researchers develop sustainable energy and environmental solutions, create useful new materials, advance the frontiers of computing, and probe the mysteries of life, matter, and the universe. Scientists from around the world rely on the Lab’s facilities for their own discovery science. Berkeley Lab is a multiprogram national laboratory, managed by the University of California for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science.

DOE’s Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States, and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, please visit energy.gov/science.