Atrion Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- ALLEN, Texas, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRI) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.55 per share on its outstanding shares of Common Stock. This dividend will be payable on March 31, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 16, 2020. Atrion Corporation develops and manufactures products primarily for medical applications. The Company’s website is www.atrioncorp.com.



Contact: Jeffery Strickland

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(972) 390-9800







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.