Guinea Bissau's defeated candidate asks for country's follow up

Luanda, ANGOLA, February 26 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, received today (Wednesday), in Luanda, the defeated candidate of the presidential elections in Guinea-Bissau, Domingos Simões Pereira, who requested from Angola the "permanent monitoring" of his country.,

The Angolan Head of State has already congratulated the President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro El Mokhtar Sissoco Embaló, on his election to the post, on 29 December.

Upon leaving the audience, the also president of the African Party for the Independence of Guinea-Bissau and Cape Verde (PAIGC), declared to the press that he expected from Angola a continuous monitoring of his country, amid attempt to manipulate the electoral results.

The National Election Commission (CNE) of Guinea-Bissau announced, on January 17, the victory of Umaro Sisso Embaló, from MADEM-G15, as the new President-elect of Guinea-Bissau, even after Simões Pereira's candidacy lodged an appeal to the Supreme Court of Justice, contesting the results and requesting a recount of the votes.

For the PAIGC candidate, Umaro Sissoco Embaló's attempt to take office on Thursday, before the dispute was resolved, shows disrespect for laws, sovereign bodies and international order.

He considered that the data released by the CNE are unfounded because they only reflect the minutes of two of the ten administrative regions of the country, when the law requires that the ballot boxes be kept for one year.

Simões Pereira accused the CNE of disrespecting the determination of the Supreme Court of Justice and demanded the repetition of the second round of the presidential elections.

According to the former Prime Minister of Guinea-Bissau, the recount should take place 48 hours after the election, but 60 days have passed, due to the lack of national minutes.

Neighboring countries interference

In the view of the Guinean politician, some neighboring countries try to manipulate the electoral results, in order to put in power people docile to their interests.

As an example, he said that neighboring Senegal has announced the holding of auctions for oil wells, including platforms that are in Guinean territory.

The Guinean politician also admitted the existence of interests based on factors of an ethnic and tribal nature.

