Rocky Flats Site, Colorado Original Landfill Stabilization Project Update

Prior to installation of the first row of anchors, DOE installed two test anchors on outer edges of the targeted construction area and verified each anchor’s angle, tension, stability, and other factors to meet design specifications.

Subsurface drains will be connected from the top row to lower rows as work moves forward, with the entire area covered and revegetated once work is complete.

Worker risk of exposure to radionuclides and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) is considered low. This low risk potential is based on data obtained during the Original Landfill’s closure, recent intrusive work completed during design development and management, and comprehensive risk assessments. On-site safety and radiological protection specialists reinforce industry best practices and screen operating equipment, excavations including drill cuttings, and personal protective equipment for VOCs and radionuclide contaminants. If contaminants are suspected, work is paused to determine the appropriate path forward. Thus far, no additional actions or work controls to address these contaminants have been necessary.

Chris Graves, Navarro deputy project manager, has been on-site since before construction started in August and maintains daily operations with safety as the top priority. Working safely is a mindset he believes every professional on site has fully demonstrated.

“Everyone feels accountable for their work,” said Graves. “We have a safety-focused brief to start every work day, and everyone has equal voice. We encourage everyone to ask questions or share concerns, which are addressed with equal importance.”

Additional project details, including how the Original Landfill was used from 1952 through 1968, were published on the LM Rocky Flats Site web page in September 2019.