Portwell Announces New 1U 19" Rackmount Network Appliance Powered by AMD® EPYC™ 7002 Series Processor (Codename: ROME)

APTNS-35120

New APTNS-35120 combines high computing power and high networking bandwidth, for the enterprise firewall applications

APTNS-35120 provides high flexibility with up to 32 GbE LAN ports, easy field maintenance, and a redundant 500W ATX power supply that furnishes extended reliability for enterprise applications” — Frank Yeh

FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Portwell Technology, Inc., a world-leading innovator for Industrial PC (IPC) and embedded computing solutions, and an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions Alliance. (https://www.portwell.com), announces APTNS-35120, the newest member of its APTNS series. APTNS-35120 is a 1U 19" rackmount high-performance network appliance that is powered by the AMD EPYC 7002 series processor with a range of features that will complement an independent software vendor (ISV) to expedite time-to-market for its turnkey solutions. According to Frank Yeh, project manager at American Portwell Technology, APTNS-35120 provides high flexibility with up to 32 GbE LAN ports, easy and quick field maintenance, and a redundant 500W ATX power supply that furnishes extended reliability for enterprise applications.

The new APTNS-35120 is designed to benefit a wide range of applications primarily in the enterprise, including Unified Threat Management (UTM), Web Application Firewall (WAF), back-end firewall, and next-generation firewall and switch.

American Portwell’s APTNS-35120’s rich features include up to 512GB ECC RDIMM/LRDIMM; 2 x 2.5˝ SATA; 2 x M.2 2280/22110 and 1 x mSATA; redundant 500W power supply; baseboard management controller (BMC) module; RJ-45, SFP, SFP+ (25G, 40G up to 32 LAN ports); 2 x external USB 3.0 ports, 1 x internal USB 2.0 port (5x2 pin header); 1 x SO-DIMM slot for IPMI card with VGA support; operating range of 0~40° C (32~104°F); up to 4 x PCIe x8 slots for expansion LAN modules and up to 32GbE copper/fiber ports among others.

“Based on AMD’s new ROME EPYC 7002 series processor, the new APTNS-35120 1U rackmount networking appliance delivers breakthrough computing performance with up to 64 CPU cores, supports 128MB cache and a total of 128 PCIe lanes,” says Robert Feng, a senior product marketing director at American Portwell Technology. “Customers can not only benefit from this outstanding combination of performance, flexibility, and reliability, but also from the long product lifecycle support inherent in every Portwell product,” Feng adds.



# # #

About American Portwell Technology

American Portwell Technology, Inc., is a world-leading innovator in the embedded computing market and an Associate Member of the Intel Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. American Portwell Technology designs, manufactures and markets a complete range of PICMG computer boards, embedded computer boards and systems, rackmount systems and network communication appliances for both OEMs and ODMs. American Portwell is an ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001 and TL 9000 certified company. The company is located in Fremont, California. For more information about American Portwell’s extensive turnkey solutions and private-label branding service, call 1-877-APT-8899, email info@portwell.com or visit us at https://www.portwell.com.

AMD and EPYC are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices in the United States and other countries. Intel is a trademark of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries. All products and company names referred to herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies or mark holders.



Product Contact

Frank Yeh

Project Manager

American Portwell Technology, Inc.

510-403-3342

franky@portwell.com

Media Contact

Theresa Wu

Marketing Specialist

American Portwell Technology, Inc.

510-403-3354

theresaw@portwell.com

American Portwell Technology

E-mail: info@portwell.com

Phone: +1-510-403-3399

WEB: https://www.portwell.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.