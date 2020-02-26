Wolf Haldenstein Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Evenflo for Selling Dangerous Car Seats

Consumers Allege that Evenflo’s Sale of Unsafe Car Seats Violates Consumer Fraud Statutes and Other Laws

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has filed a class action lawsuit against Evenflo, alleging that the leading manufacturer of products for children violated state consumer protection laws by advertising the “Big Kid” car seat as being safe for children that weigh less than 40 lbs. A recent investigative report issued by Pro Publica made clear that the Big Kid car seats were inherently unsafe for children under 40 lbs, and that Evenflo was fully aware of this major safety issue as early as 2012. Despite this knowledge, Evenflo continued to advertise and sell the Big Kid car seats as being safe for children weighing as little as 30 lbs.



The lawsuit alleges that in 2012 an Evenflo safety engineer made a recommendation to “high-ranking executives” at Evenflo that they stop marketing the Big Kid car seat for children under 30lbs and should raise the minimum weight limit to 40 lbs. Evenflo’s management refused to do this, and continued to market the Big Kid car seat to children weighing 30 lbs, despite the “increased risk of injury” for children weighing less than 40 lbs.

Additionally, the lawsuit alleges that Evenflo markets the Big Kid car seats as being well-suited for side impacts when, in fact, Evenflo’s own testing showed that a child sitting in a Big Kid car seat during a side-impact collision “could suffer catastrophic head, neck and spinal injuries – or die.”

Wolf Haldenstein represents a class of consumers in the United States who purchased the Big Kid car seats, and seeks damages under the Kentucky Consumer Protection Act and other state laws.

If you have purchased a Big Kid car seat and would like to discuss this lawsuit, please contact Lydia Keaney Reynolds at (212) 545-4662 or via email at reynolds@whafh.com .

YOU CAN FIND ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE CASE BY

CLICKING HERE .

CONTACT:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Lydia Keaney Reynolds, Esq.

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: gstone@whafh.com , reynolds@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4662







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.