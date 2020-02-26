Media Advisory: Sunwing finalizes summer schedule to operate without Boeing 737 MAX 8

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunwing announced today that it has revised the coming 2020 summer season to operate without the Boeing 737 MAX 8. The new schedule, which will run until October 31, 2020 has been reconfigured ahead of time to accommodate the non-availability of this aircraft type. While the move has been prompted by the continued worldwide grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX 8, the company explained that being able to offer an excellent customer experience and provide their clients with much-needed reassurance while planning their vacation were equally important factors in their decision.



President of Tour Operations for Sunwing, Andrew Dawson, commented, “Proactively revising our summer schedule will ensure that we can offer our customers the same exceptional value and award-winning inflight experience they have been accustomed to. Until the end of October, all Sunwing Airlines flights will be operated on our Boeing 737-800 airplanes with their distinctive orange tails. With these changes, our customers should feel more confident about booking their vacations or destination weddings early and taking advantage of the great deals.”

All schedule changes required to accommodate the change in aircraft type have already been made and are now live on the company’s website and reservation system, through to October 31, 2020. Should the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft become available earlier, the company will evaluate opportunities to add capacity or reintegrate the aircraft into the fleet at that time.

Sunwing would like to thank their customers and travel agent partners for their continued loyalty and patience throughout these changes.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to more than 45 popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing is consistently voted the top leisure airline by travel agents and is the perennial winner of the Consumer Choice Award. Customers can look forward to starting their vacation off with award-winning inflight service, which features a complimentary glass of sparkling wine*, non-alcoholic beverage service; together with a buy on board menu of light meals and snacks, including kids’ choices, the World Famous Original Smoked Meat from the iconic Montreal-based Schwartz’s Deli along with delicious menu options inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Sunwing customers also benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. Sunwing supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid. Sunwing matches all donations the Foundation receives through its Spare Change Program on board Sunwing Airlines, no administrative fees are collected and 100% of the proceeds go to charity.

*Service may be unavailable on select flights.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/728777f7-5fc1-45c1-954f-ac6cac200fd6

Sunwing Airlines Sunwing Airlines Boeing 737-800 airplane takes off.



