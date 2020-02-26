Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market To Reach USD 555.3 Million By 2027 | Reports and Data

Intravascular Ultrasound Market Size – USD 319.5 Million in 2018, CAGR of 6.3%, IVUS Industry Trends – Growth in geriatric population.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) market is forecast to reach USD 555.3 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Intravascular ultrasound uses a probe or transducer to generate sound waves and produce images of blood vessels.

When the probe is used to evaluate the coronary arteries, intravascular ultrasound can show the entire artery wall and provide important information about the amount and type of plaque buildup, which helps in determining the risk for heart attack. Ultrasound has no known harmful effects as it does not use ionizing radiation, and can provide clear pictures of soft tissues that are not well seen on x-ray images.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2504

An increase in the number of cosmetic procedures, a rise in the incidence of chronic diseases, and a surge in the number of surgeries among the aging population is driving the demand for the market. However, development in the non-invasive surgical technologies and intense competition among the manufacturers are expected to limit the growth of the market.

North America held the largest market share in the year 2018, owing to an extensive advancement in research and technology in the region. Improvements in the reimbursement scenario and increase in the surgical procedures are likely to propel the demand for the market in the region. High treatment efficacy standards are expected to augment the market in North American region.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In the arteries, intravascular ultrasound is performed to see peripheral arteries of the coronary arteries and legs, although it can be used in any artery in the body. It is generally used in conjunction with catheter angiography to help in the diagnosis of peripheral artery disease, which is not seen clearly in the angiogram and to plan the size of stents which may need to be placed to keep the artery open.

Virtual histology intravascular ultrasound is based on the spectral analysis of the raw backscattered intravascular ultrasound radiofrequency (IVUS-RF) data. It utilizes a mathematical autoregressive model and constructs tissue maps that classify plaque into four major tissue types (fibrous, fibro-fatty, necrotic core, and dense calcium). VH-IVUS clinical utility ranges from predicting high-risk plaques for patients undergoing coronary angiography to predicting adverse events post percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI).

Hospitals dominated the market owing to large footfall in the facility. Hospitals install medical imaging equipment as it can be a major source of profits from outpatients. Most of the more prominent hospitals have their own medical imaging facilities. However, medical imaging facilities require space, investment, skilled professionals, and high maintenance costs. Hospitals prefer partnering with diagnostic centers for medical imaging facilities to save cost.

Europe held the second-largest market share in the year 2018. The availability of modern healthcare facilities and rise in surgery procedures will encourage market growth in the region. Growth in the geriatric population is also a factor for the growth of the market.

Key participants include Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Canon Medical Systems, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hitachi Medical Corporation, Mindray Medical, Fujifilm Corporation, Chison Medical Imaging Co. Ltd., Samsung Medison, Canon Medical Systems, and Boston Medical Corporation, among others.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/intravascular-ultrasound-ivus-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) market on the basis of modality, products, end-users, and region:

Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Virtual Histology IVUS

IMAP

Integrated Backscatter IVUS

Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Accessories

Consoles

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Academic And Research Institutes

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2504

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



Browse more similar reports on Medical Devices category by Reports And Data

Dental X-Ray Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dental-x-ray-market

Artificial Ventilators and Anesthesia Masks Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/artificial-ventilators-and-anesthesia-masks-market

Apheresis Equipment Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/apheresis-equipment-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.