Black Edged “D” – A Powerful New Supplement For Black People With Vitamin D Deficiency – Now On Sale at VitaBeauti.com

Blacks and Other Minorities Face Vitamin D Health Issues

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, FL, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Edged, which developed a powerful 5,000 IU vitamin D3 supplement to serve Black people with vitamin D deficiency, is now on sale at VitaBeauti.com, a popular health and wellness site.

“We are excited about expanding our retail distribution network for Black Edged "D" in the United States,” said Ernesto Sigmon, CEO of Houston-based minority-owned Black Edged. “This is just the beginning of our expansion plans as we continue to execute our strategy of delivering high-quality nutritional supplements.”

The medical community has started taking the need for vitamin D seriously in the past several years. Doctors are prescribing it, and many people are buying it to complement their daily multi-vitamin.

Seventy-five percent of Americans have the condition and that number spikes to 80-90 percent in the Black community.

“People of color need to find out if they are lacking in the vital nutrient. They should check with their family physician,” Sigmon said. “It can affect your bones and overall health over the long term by setting the stage for other major chronic illnesses. We developed a supplement with the correct vitamin D daily dose for people with darker skin.”

Here are eight warnings signs from HealthLine.com:

Getting sick

Tiredness

Bone and back pain

Depression

Impaired wound healing

Bone loss

Hair loss

Muscle pain

“Here at Black Edged, we urge people to talk to their doctors and understand why vitamin D deficiency in people with dark skin pigmentation is more prevalent than in people with fairer skin,” Sigmon said. “Although we promote Black Edged “D” for people of color, the reality is that most Americans have this health problem. Vitamin D deficiency is a silent epidemic.”

People with darker skin don’t convert sunshine to vitamin D as efficiently as fair-skinned people. With darker skin, not as many ultraviolet B rays reach the lower layer of the skin where this nutrient is produced.

“As a health and wellness company,” Sigmon said, “we want people to live healthier lives. Taking a daily supplement every day is much better than dealing with major illnesses later.”

To purchase Black Edged "D", visit blackedged.com.

