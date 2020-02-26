Tarps Now Increases Focus on Heavy Duty Tarps Serving the Construction Industry

Company Increases Commitment to Tarp Covering Product serving North American EPC Contractors

ST. JOSEPH, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tarps Nowis pleased to announce the addition of new lines of Super Heavy Duty Tarps Heavy Duty Tarps , and task specific tarps engineered to meet the needs of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (“EPC”) contractors throughout the North American construction marketplace.Serving the needs of EPC contractors actively engaged in completing turn key projects that require meeting rigid milestone completion, Tarps Nowhas developed systems to timely deliver accurate cost quotes, rapid order processing and deliveries of both stock sized tarps and custom tarps . EPC served by Tarps Nowincludes EPC contractors who utilize these highly durable tarp coverings to develop and construct a wide range of facilities. Such industries include heavy industry, electric and gas utilities, oil and gas pipelines, retail shopping centers, multi-family community projects, and healthcare industry facility projects.In addition, Tarps Nowserves a large base of customers requiring stock and custom sized heavy duty tarps utilized in both light and heavy manufacturing, industrial warehousing, railways, trucking, aerospace and agricultural industries.Tarps NowExpended Heavy Duty Tarps Line Up Includes:About Tarps NowTarps Nowfeatures an extensive online catalog of heavy duty tarps,canvas tarps, poly tarps, custom tarps, vinyl tarps and industrial divider curtains. As specialists in custom canvas and vinyl tarps, they are the low-price leaders in their category. The company offers the convenience of fast, easy, online ordering as well as a knowledgeable staff to guide customers through the specification process insuring their project will be completed on time and in budget. Tarps Nowhas the experience and scale to insure customer specifications are carefully followed and expectations exceeded for every project, large or small.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.