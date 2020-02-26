Jitterbit and Navint Partner to Accelerate Recurring Revenue Billing Systems Implementation

API Integration Technology and Lead-to-Revenue Expertise Combine to Create Pre-Built Templates

/EIN News/ -- ALAMEDA, Calif. and WEST HENRIETTA, N.Y., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit , the API transformation company, and Navint Partners , an advisory and technology firm that helps enterprise organizations drive growth and operational efficiency, today announced their partnership to deliver fast solutions that connect Salesforce CPQ & Billing to enterprise resource planning (ERP) platforms, bringing greater efficiency and alignment to the front and back offices.



New revenue and monetization models create complexity in connecting a solution, such as Salesforce CPQ & Billing, with an ERP system. This partnership combines the Jitterbit API Integration Platform with Navint’s expertise and offerings to deliver a set of flexible, pre-built templates that speed the implementation of recurring-revenue billing systems.

“At Navint we’re seeing significant demand for a solution that simplifies the connection and integration between applications across the entire lead-to-revenue lifecycle,” said Sean Joyce, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Technology, Navint. “In partnering with Jitterbit, we’re incredibly excited to leverage its enterprise integration platform as a service to now offer our clients greater ability to unify sales and finance.”

“Done properly, modern lead-to-revenue is a comprehensive process that requires a 360-degree approach to integration with ERP systems to sell successfully,” said Ron Wastal, Senior Vice President of Business Development, Alliances, and Channels, Jitterbit. “The Navint-Jitterbit partnership ensures that organizations will not only be able to integrate CPQ and billing systems with ERP platforms faster and more reliably, but they will also be able to streamline the purchase and cross-sell process for customers.”

About Jitterbit, Inc.

Jitterbit, the API transformation company, makes it quicker and easier for businesses to exploit data from any source, empowering them to rapidly innovate and make faster, more effective decisions. The Jitterbit API integration platform enables companies to quickly connect SaaS, on-premises, and cloud applications and instantly infuse intelligence into any business process. To learn more, visit www.jitterbit.com and follow @Jitterbit on Twitter.

About Navint

Navint is an advisory and technology services firm that enables enterprise organizations to drive growth and operational efficiency throughout the lead-to-revenue lifecycle. We deploy modern solutions that connect deep strategy and process expertise with technologies across the front and back office to help enable new levels of flexibility, efficiency and customer centricity. Strategically-led, operationally-minded and technology-supported, we support engagements across a wide variety of partners and platforms, including Salesforce, to design and implement a comprehensive approach for CRM, CPQ, CLM, Billing and ERP. To learn more, visit us at www.navint.com .

Media Contact: jitterbit@bocacommunications.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.