Restaurants Canada and MeazureUp partner to help restaurants maintain quality and consistency

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restaurants Canada has partnered with MeazureUp to digitize routine quality audits, assessments and checklists. This will allow foodservice operators to track their operations and ensure brand consistency straight from their mobile devices and from anywhere.

Through this partnership, Restaurants Canada members will receive up to 35 per cent off on the complete MeazureUp solution, which includes AuditApp and DailyChex. This lets operators standardize and optimize brand consistency while enhancing the level of service at their locations through the MeazureUp digital application.

“Whether it’s The Keg, Spur South Africa or Taco Bell, MeazureUp’s goal has been to help operators ensure that their systems and processes are being followed on a regular basis,” said Ray Abramson, MeazureUp’s COO. “Replacing those paper checklists hung on clipboards in the backs of bathrooms and kitchens ensures that restaurants have access to quantifiable data to make educated decisions. Also, if a health inspector visits their store, they don’t have to worry about digging through old checklists or binders, they can just log into the MeazureUp dashboard and easily download daily logs.”

With the ability to automate routine quality assessments for brands of any size, MeazureUp gives operators the ability to streamline and speed up the inspection and audit process. This helps ensure locations are complying with brand procedures while providing data and analytics on performance. Aside from the time saved on reporting, operators are able to quickly identify issues and take corrective action.

“Operators must ensure that their restaurant is consistently delivering an enjoyable and safe experience for all customers,” said Christopher Barry, Director of Membership at Restaurants Canada. “With MeazureUp, there’s no more worrying about operational logistics going bad, allowing operators and managers to free up time to focus on employees and on the quality of food and service.”

To learn more about the MeazureUp program offer for members of Restaurants Canada, visit rcsave.ca/meazureup or call 1-800-387-5649 and speak to a Member Services representative.

About Restaurants Canada

Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit association advancing the potential of Canada’s diverse and dynamic foodservice industry through member programs, research, advocacy, resources and events. Canada’s foodservice sector is an $89 billion industry that directly employs 1.2 million workers, is Canada’s number one source of first jobs and serves 22 million customers across the country every day.

About MeazureUp

MeazureUp is a cloud-based software company assisting over 120 brands and thousands of locations manage their operational consistency. Using the MeazureUp AuditApp and DailyChex solutions, organizations can gather internal information with detailed analytics and operational intelligence using a digital platform. With users across North America and the world currently on board, MeazureUp can help management, district managers and franchisees focus on their core concern, growing their business.

