CBRS Alliance Opens Gates for First U.S. Mid-band 5G Deployments

CBRS Alliance announces new technical specifications that incorporate 3GPP’s 5G definitions and standards in the 3.5 GHz band, officially welcoming OnGo 5G deployments

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CBRS Alliance, an industry organization focused on driving the development, commercialization, and adoption of OnGo™ shared spectrum solutions, announced the completion of specifications that support specific OnGo configurations for 5G New Radio (5G NR). The FCC authorized Full Commercial Deployment in the CBRS band in January 2020, and with CBRS Alliance Release 3 addressing support for 5G deployments using shared spectrum in the 3.5 GHz band, the market for OnGo services and solutions is expanding quickly.



In April 2019, FCC Commissioner Michael O’Rielly remarked that the CBRS 3.5 GHz band would likely be the first mid-band 5G opportunity in the U.S. Today, the CBRS Alliance confirms this prediction is a reality. Globally, industry and government are focusing on 3.5 GHz as the primary mid-band spectrum for 5G deployments and testing underway in Europe, the Middle East and East Asia.



“The CBRS band is fully authorized for commercial service at a moment when enabling 5G is an important step for the wireless community,” said Gary Boudreau, LTE and NR System Architect, Ericsson, and CBRS Alliance Technical Working Group Chair. “Over the past year, the CBRS Alliance worked with 3GPP and Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) to develop technical specifications for shared spectrum and mobility to ensure that 5G NR use cases are supported in addition to LTE in the CBRS band. The specifications also address seamless interoperability, authentication, and roaming of data and voice.”

The new specifications incorporate 5G NR definitions and standards developed by the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) to support the wide variety of 5G services, devices, and deployments. The work conducted by the CBRS Alliance builds on those specifications to enable enterprise deployments and security, including:

Extended authentication support

Local break-out of data traffic for low latency, multi-access computing and reduced backhaul

The creation of a foundation for industry support of commercial and private roaming of data and voice

CBRS Alliance Release 3 aligns with 3GPP’s release 15 specifications, and continuing work in Release 4 will align with 3GPP releases 16 and 17.

To view the specifications, please visit https://www.cbrsalliance.org/specifications/ .

The shared spectrum model pioneered in the CBRS band creates opportunities for a broad swath of the wireless ecosystem including mobile operators, cable operators and MVNOs, neutral host providers, enterprise (private LTE networks), and fixed wireless providers (WISPs). The availability of 5G in the CBRS band specifically enables vertical solutions that require ultra-low latency, such as precision Industrial IoT (IIoT), massive bandwidth (large hotels/casinos), and diversity and scale of devices that require connectivity (large stadiums, airports or similar environments).



Auctions for the Priority Access License (PAL) tier of the 3.5 GHz band will begin on June 25th, 2020. The CBRS Alliance and OnGo specifications enable service providers, operators and users, and PALs to offer additional innovative business models and services for the 3.5GHz band.

For more information on the CBRS Alliance and OnGo, please visit www.cbrsalliance.org .

About OnGo™

OnGo™ is uncompromised connectivity. An innovative approach to maximizing mobile broadband, OnGo is a technology that puts the power of wireless networks into the hands of those that rely on them to empower and expand business opportunities. OnGo presents nearly limitless options for enhanced customizability and allows users to tailor networks to a specific set of needs, such as Private LTE, neutral host and Industrial IoT applications, while providing investment protection as the first mid-band solution for 5G. OnGo Certified is a recognized seal of approval that indicates a product’s ability to meet a high set of quality, interoperability and security standards when tested by an independent, OnGo-Authorized test laboratory. Both the OnGo brand and the OnGo Certification Program are managed and maintained by the CBRS Alliance.

About the CBRS Alliance

The CBRS Alliance believes that 4G and 5G solutions in the CBRS band, utilizing shared spectrum, can enable both in-building and outdoor coverage and capacity expansion at massive scale. In order to maximize the CBRS band’s full potential, the CBRS Alliance aims to enable a robust ecosystem towards making OnGo solutions available. The mission of the CBRS Alliance is to evangelize 4G and 5G OnGo technology, use cases and business opportunities while simultaneously driving technology developments necessary to fulfill the mission, including multi-operator capabilities. The Alliance also established an effective product certification program for OnGo equipment in the U.S. 3.5 GHz band ensuring multi-vendor interoperability. For more information, please visit www.cbrsalliance.org and follow the CBRS Alliance on LinkedIn and Twitter .

CONTACTS

CBRS Alliance

Caitlin Haskins, 10Fold Communications

Email: OnGo@10fold.com

Phone: 925-271-8219

www.cbrsalliance.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.