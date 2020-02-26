iStorage cloudAshur presented with Publisher’s Choice Cloud Security InfoSec Award during RSA Conference 2020

iStorage cloudAshur - Hardware Encryption Module

iStorage cloudAshur hardware encryption module wins Publisher’s Choice Cloud Security Award in the 8th Annual InfoSec Awards at the RSA Conference 2020

LONDON, MIDDLESEX, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iStorage, the award winning and trusted global leader of hardware encrypted data storage and cloud encryption devices, is proud to announce that the revolutionary cloudAshur, cloud data encryption solution, has won the Publisher’s Choice Cloud Security Award in the 8th Annual InfoSec Awards by Cyber Defense Magazine at the RSA Conference 2020.



The recently launched and multi-award winning cloudAshur solution eliminates vulnerabilities that exist with cloud platforms, such as lack of control, unauthorised access and human error. It works with all the main cloud providers and local network drives, allowing users to encrypt data, share encrypted data with authorised users in real-time and manage and monitor cloudAshur devices centrally. cloudAshur can also be used to encrypt data locally on a PC or Mac, as well as encrypt files shared via email or file sharing software services.

John Michael, CEO of iStorage, comments:

“We are thrilled to receive another highly acclaimed award for our leading cloud security solution and pleased to be recognised as Infosec Innovators and leaders in the industry. The cloudAshur solution is helping organisations take control of sensitive information to ensure its privacy and security, helping them avoid hefty data breach fines, preserve their reputation and, most important of all, earn customer trust.”

“iStorage embodies three major features the judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways,” notes Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

What is cloudAshur?

The patented cloudAshur is the perfect solution for any organisation wanting to securely encrypt, store, share, manage and monitor data in any cloud.

The cloudAshur solution consists of:



The cloudAshur PIN authenticated USB module, which encrypts all data in transit and at rest with a FIPS-certified randomly generated AES 256-bit encrypted encryption key, which is stored and protected within a dedicated iStorage secure microprocessor (Common Criteria EAL 4+ Ready).

The iStorage patented KeyWriter software enables the required number of cloudAshur modules to be cloned with the same encrypted encryption key allowing real-time, ultra-secure collaboration with authorised users regardless of location.

The iStorage cloudAshur Remote Management Console (RMC) gives you full control of all cloudAshur hardware security modules deployed within your organisation, offering features such as the ability to disable or reset (remote kill) users’ cloudAshur modules, view user logs, display user location, restrict the time and location each user can use their cloudAshur module and a host of additional features.

cloudAshur Key Security Features:

By keeping the encryption key away from the cloud increases the number of security measures from just one authentication factor, the cloud account login, to the cloudAshur's unprecedented five factor authentication process, which includes:

1. Possession of the cloudAshur hardware security module

2. 7-15-digit PIN (with an added brute force hack defence mechanism, (which deletes the encrypted encryption key and all PINs if the PIN is entered incorrectly ten consecutive times)

3. the cloudAshur client app user credentials

4. which cloud provider the data is stored with

5. the cloud account credentials

The cloudAshur solution can be used to:

• Securely encrypt data stored in any cloud platform

• Securely encrypt, store and share data on your local network drive

• Securely encrypt and share email attachments with authorised users

• Securely encrypt and share large files using file sharing software, such as WeTransfer, with authorised users

• Securely encrypt and store data on a PC and/or MAC

• As the next generation remote managed data storage solution

cloudAshur is the only cloud data security solution to boast the following security features:

• cloudAshur can be configured in two encryption modes AES-ECB 256-bit (FIPS compliant) and AES-XTS 256-bit

• The encryption module key contains an on-device crypto-chip, offering 100% real-time military grade hardware encryption with FIPS PUB 197 certified USB 3.0 encryption controller

• uniquely incorporates a Common Criteria EAL4+ ready secure microprocessor.

• FIPS 140-2 Level 3 compliant tamper proof and evident design

About iStorage:

iStorage is the trusted global leader of award-winning PIN authenticated, hardware encrypted data storage and cloud encryption devices. We deliver the most innovative products to securely store and protect data to military specified encryption levels, safeguarding valuable business information whilst ensuring compliance to regulations and directives.

Industry Awards won: 2013 UK IT Industry Awards Winner, Computing Security Excellence 2016 Awards SME Solution Award Winner, 2017 UK IT Industry Awards - Highly Commended for the UK Innovation and Entrepreneurship Award, PC PRO Security Product of the Year 2017 for diskAshur PRO² and 2018 Security Today Magazine New Product of the Year – Winner in the Tools and Hardware Category. iStorage is also featured on The Sunday Times Hiscox Tech Track 100 2016 List of Britain’s fastest growing tech companies, FT 1000 Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies 2017, London Stock Exchange Group’s 1000 companies to Inspire Britain 2018 and 2018 FT Future 100 UK list of the fast-growing businesses that are shaping the future of their sector and making positive impact on business and society. 2018 John Michael, recognised as Top 100 BAME Leader in Tech. 2019 diskAshur PRO² wins Best Encryption product at Infosec Awards Winner Cyber Defense Magazine. 2019, our CEO, John Michael is selected in the list of ‘Ones to Watch’ in this year’s 2019 Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders Programme. 2019 cloudAshur wins ‘Security Innovation of the Year’ at the UK IT Industry Awards. 2020 cloudAshur wins ‘Cloud Security’ award at InfoSec Awards, Cyber Defence Magazine.

About Cyber Defense Magazine:

With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and over 17,000 pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine and our sister magazine being announced after the show is the premier source of IT Security information.

