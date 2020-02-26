UCI Division of Continuing Education Joins AWS Academy to Offer Amazon Web Services Cloud Computing Curriculum

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCI Division of Continuing Education today announced participation in AWS Academy, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) program designed to help students acquire the skills and credentials needed to successfully join the cloud IT workforce. Beginning in spring 2020, students can enroll in the course that will prepare them to pursue careers in the fast-growing cloud computing space and industry-recognized AWS Certifications.



“We are proud to make AWS Academy curriculum available to our students,” said Stephane Muller, director of business & technology programs, UCI Division of Continuing Education. “Cloud computing is an emerging field globally, and the technical skills that students develop through this course will position them well to meet industry needs in next-generation technologies.”



As an elective course in the Database Management Certificate Program , the AWS Cloud Foundations course will be offered online starting April 13 through June 7, 2020. Providing a detailed overview of cloud concepts, core services, security, architecture, pricing, and support available on AWS, the course will give students the fundamental skills to get started in cloud computing. This course also helps students prepare for the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner exam.



“IT professionals with cloud skills are in high demand, and we’re proud to help advance training and learning opportunities for students at UCI,” said Scott McKinley, AWS Academy Global Team Lead. “With AWS Academy, students will be equipped with the practical skills they need to add value in their first cloud role.”

The AWS Academy curriculum is developed and maintained by AWS subject matter experts, ensuring that it reflects current services and up-to-date best practices. Courses are taught by AWS Academy-accredited educators who are trained by AWS to help students become proficient in AWS technology.

For more information about the AWS Cloud Foundations course or the Database Management Certificate Program, visit our website or call Aimee Kim at (949) 824-5578.

About UCI Division of Continuing Education

The University of California, Irvine Division of Continuing Education (DCE) provides lifelong learning opportunities to thousands of students worldwide each year – fulfilling the school’s 60-year curriculum platform to connect degree programs to the world of work and achievement after graduation. The Division offers a broad range of certificate programs, specialized studies, and sequential courses to local, regional and global markets through online, on-campus and on-site delivery. A leader in the open education movement, the Division offers free Massive Online Open Courses (MOOCs) and content through the UCI Open initiative. For more information about UCI Division of Continuing Education, visit ce.uci.edu .

About the University of California, Irvine

Founded in 1965, UCI is the youngest member of the prestigious Association of American Universities. The campus has produced three Nobel laureates and is known for its academic achievement, premier research, innovation, and anteater mascot. Led by Chancellor Howard Gillman, UCI has more than 36,000 students and offers 222 degree programs. It’s located in one of the world’s safest and most economically vibrant communities and is Orange County’s second-largest employer, contributing $5 billion annually to the local economy. For more on UCI, visit uci.edu .

MEDIA CONTACT: Vivian Slater, (714) 573-0899 x 235

vivian@echomediateam.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.