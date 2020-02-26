Paycor to Host Two-Day Human Resources and Compliance Web Summit

Renowned Global Human Capital Management Analyst Josh Bersin Keynotes, Every Session Available for HRCI & SHRM Credit

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Capital Management (HCM) company Paycor today announced it will be hosting a Web Summit, with eight sessions featuring the latest human resources (HR) insights and compliance trends impacting business, including a keynote session from renowned global HCM analyst Josh Bersin. The free online webinar series will take place Mar. 3-4, 2020, and will provide HR and business leaders of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with the insights they need to lead both the organization and their employees to success in 2020.



According to Paycor’s “ 2020 Report: The Future Of HR ,” retention, recruitment, compensation management, compliance and data analytics are among the top concerns of today and tomorrow’s HR leaders. Paycor’s Web Summit will provide HR and business leaders with actionable insights to help navigate these challenges and be successful in their HR and compliance practices.

Highlights of the two-day event include:

The day-one keynote presentation titled, “HR Must-Haves For Your Business To Succeed,” will be led by Josh Bersin. Often cited as one of the leading HR and workplace industry analysts in the world, Bersin will share his unique insights and best practices based on years of research to help SMBs effectively manage HR and adapt to the needs of the modern workforce in today’s ever-changing landscape.

The summit will include a total of eight sessions led by industry experts, including the day-two keynote presentation titled, “5 Ways HR Pros Can Engage The C-Suite Today,” led by Lori Kleiman, a human resources professional and consultant with more than 25 years of experience advising companies on HR issues.

For the first time in Paycor Web Summit history, every session will be available for HRCI & SHRM credit, at no additional cost. For more information please click here.

Schedule at-a-Glance:

Day 1: Tuesday, March 3, 2020

When: 10:30 a.m. ET

What: “Don't Ask Me About My Salary History!”

Who: Julie Pugh

When: 12:00 p.m. ET

What: “Keynote: HR Must-Haves for Your Business to Succeed”

Who: Josh Bersin, global HCM industry analyst

When: 1:30 p.m. ET

What: “The ABC's of CBD and Medical Marijuana in the Workplace”

Who: Sarah Laboranti, Human Resources Consultant, Dynamic Corporate Solutions, Inc.

When: 3:00 p.m. ET

What: “How to Help New Parents Re-enter the Workplace and Thrive”

Who: Katy Bunn, Marketing Communications, Paycor

Day 2: Wednesday, March 4, 2020

When: 10:30 a.m. ET

What: “Keynote: 5 Ways HR Pros Can Engage the C-Suite Today”

Who: Lori Kleiman, human resources professional and consultant

When: 12:00 p.m. ET

What: “The Worst Data Breaches & How You Can Avoid a Similar Fate”

Who: Eric Richardson, J.B. Lind, Jacob Mahle and Brent Craft, Vorys Legal Counsel

When: 1:30 p.m. ET

What: “Employer Branding: How to Get Noticed in a Tight Labor Market”

Who: Samantha Osbourne, Talent Acquisition Consultant, HR inc.

When: 3:00 p.m. ET

What: “Soldier to Civilian: An Untapped Resource”

Who: Rob Arndt, Senior Vice President of Business Development, RecruitMilitary & Bradley-Morris Inc.

To register for the Web Summit, click here.

Supporting Resources

About Paycor

Paycor creates HR software for leaders who want to make a difference. Our Human Capital Management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from the way you recruit, onboard and develop people, to the way you pay and retain them. But what really sets us apart is our focus on business leaders. For 30 years, we’ve been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: HR technology that saves time, powerful analytics that provide actionable insights and dedicated support from HR experts. That’s why more than 40,000 medium & small businesses trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Katy Bunn

(513) 307-6392

Kbunn@paycor.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Marta Debski

Offleash for Paycor

(810) 956-4501

paycor@offleashpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.