Angola reiterates support to children's rights protection

Geneva, ANGOLA, February 26 - Angola reiterated on Tuesday in Geneva, Switzerland, its commitment to the protection of children's rights through the launch of SOS-child Program, focused on denouncing acts of violence against children established in the principles of anonymity and confidentiality,

The Angolan stance was expressed during the 43rd Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC), aimed at examining reports related to disability, torture, environment and external debt.

According to a press release that reached Angop on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 30th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, Angola joins other countries to reiterate the commitment in favor of the children's rights protection through the launch of the SOS-Child Program.

The programme will be complemented by the opening of a free telephone line available for children and families in order to enable the intervention of the State and child rights defenders to respond promptly to violations and abuses of children's rights, in line with articles 12 and 19 of the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

One of the main objectives of the Angolan Government in this action is to bring vulnerable children and victims of abuse to institutions responsible for their protection and to facilitate denunciations making it possible to trigger the necessary mechanisms for the implementation of legal measures adopted.

