Transformative User Experiences the Focus of ISG Xperience Summit

Leaders from Marriott, Bank of America, MGM Resorts, VNTANA, NICE InContact and Stefanini will share strategies for delivering customer experiences that inspire loyalty

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading customer and user experience experts will explore how enterprises are using new design, data and technology approaches to deliver increasingly personalized services when they speak at the ISG Xperience Summit, hosted by global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), March 30–31, in Pasadena, Calif.

The day-and-a-half event, at the Westin Pasadena hotel, will examine how personalized, immediate and convenient services are critical to winning and retaining the business and loyalty of today’s highly informed consumer.

“In the age of convenience and choice, every aspect of an interaction with a company, product, or service affects users’ perception and loyalty,” said John Boccuzzi, Jr., senior director, ISG Research and chair of this year’s summit. “We are pleased to welcome speakers from some of the world’s leading brands to our second ISG Xperience Summit to share how they assess the physical, emotional and digital aspects of experience, how they harness data to deliver meaningful personalization, and how they meet the need for speed with technology and analytics.”

David Kepron, vice president - Design, Global Design Strategies, at Marriott International, will deliver the keynote address, “Be Creative. Be Brave,” on Monday, March 30. Drawing on his work creating compelling customer experiences at Marriott’s Westin, Renaissance, Le Meridien, Autograph Collection, Tribute Portfolio, Design Hotels and Gaylord hotels, Kepron will discuss consumer behaviors and trends, brain science and buying behavior, store design and visual merchandising. He also will sign copies of his book, Retail (r)Evolution: Why Creating Right-Brain Stores Will Shape the Future of Shopping in a Digitally Driven World, at a reception the evening of March 30.

Greg Chase, former corporate vice president of Guest Strategy & Insights for MGM Resorts International, will deliver the morning keynote address on Tuesday, March 31. In his presentation, “Customer Data - Success from Simplicity,” Chase will discuss how organizations can escape data paralysis, simplify their data sets and create a single view of the customer to drive business success.

Rounding out day two, Brock Dubbels, vice president of the Experience Design and Innovation Lab at Bank of America in San Francisco, will deliver “The Need to Disrupt,” the afternoon keynote presentation on March 31.

Additional sessions include a day-one panel discussion, “Experience Disrupted!”, with Miska Paulorinne, head of CX & Digital Strategy at Stefanini, examining the “friction hunters” who are redefining experiences across the digital ecosystem. Natascha French, chief marketing officer of VNTANA, an augmented reality platform, will share thoughts on how speed defines brand perception in the fireside chat, “Tying it All Together - Closing the Speed Gap,” on day two.

Also on day two, the advent of 5G networks will be the focus of “5G Revolution,” a panel discussion that will explore the new era of possibility ushered in by this emerging technology. Participants also will learn how to achieve long-term customer engagement through omnichannel delivery in the panel discussion, “Defining the New Age of Xperience - Omnichannel Delivery,” with Lauren Comer, senior product marketing manager for NICE inContact, a cloud-based contact center software provider.

“Automation, AI, chatbots and 5G networks are all playing a part in enabling organizations to deliver more personalized experiences when and where customers want them,” Boccuzzi said. “Despite the technology and data that are available today, many companies are struggling to turn these tools and information into a cohesive, actionable picture of their customers. The ISG Xperience Summit will help participants formulate a strategy to transform the experiences they deliver.”

The agenda also features a networking lunch, where attendees can engage directly with the summit speakers, hands-on technology demonstrations in the ISG Innovation Lab, and an ISG Startup Challenge, in which tech startup entrepreneurs will pitch their innovative business solutions and technologies to a panel of judges. The winner will be chosen through a live audience poll.

