DrChrono Taps Cognition IP to Process 5 Machine Learning-based Patents Expanding Its Intellectual Property Portfolio

DrChrono patents aimed at helping physicians interact with data via machine learning algorithms in its open healthcare platform

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DrChrono Inc., the company developing the essential platform and services for modern medical practices to make care more informed, more interactive, and more personalized, partnered with Cognition IP to draft and file 5 new patent applications related to the company’s core technologies on machine learning.



Cognition IP helped DrChrono focus on its machine learning patents and also secured processing for two existing patent applications that had been stalled for years at the patent office. Cognition IP’s machine learning expertise extends to real-world technology development. The Cognition IP team leverages its own AI-enabled resources to make the patent process more efficient.

“DrChrono’s innovations are at the forefront of machine learning and will be foundational for healthcare technology going forward,” said Cognition IP co-founder and CEO, Bryant Lee. “We were pleased to partner with them to prepare the patent applications and also secure their two existing patents that were pending.”

“It was crucial to work with a partner that had a deep understanding of healthcare and machine learning,” said co-founder and COO, Daniel Kivatinos. “We wanted to ensure that our intellectual property was patented and protected and Cognition IP helped us do just that by successfully expanding our portfolio. Investing in machine learning is critical to the future of our healthcare platform used by thousands of medical practices.”

DrChrono’s healthcare platform is growing at a rapid rate offering electronic health record (EHR), practice management, medical billing, and revenue cycle management solutions for physicians and patients. To date, the platform is used by thousands of physicians and has over 17.8 million patients under the care of DrChrono providers. The platform has facilitated the booking of 69 million appointments and the processing of more than $11 billion of medical billing to date. Recently, DrChrono raised a $20 million in debt financing from ORIX Growth Capital to spur expansion and increase market share through further investing in the technology platform (EHR, medical billing and API) and expansion of engineering, sales, and support functions.

A more comprehensive case study showcasing how Cognition IP helped DrChrono successfully process its patents, can be read here .

About Cognition IP

Cognition IP is a law firm dedicated to patent law. It differentiates from other patent law firms in its use of technology to increase quality and efficiency. The firm is developing software and AI to make it dramatically faster and more accurate and offers transparent, flat-fee pricing. Cognition IP has worked with over 180 clients to date. https://www.cognitionip.com/

About DrChrono

DrChrono develops the essential platform and services for modern medical practices to make care more informed, more interactive, and more personalized. The open DrChrono Platform powers electronic health record (EHR), practice management, medical billing, and revenue cycle management solutions for physicians and patients, and is fully extensible via a robust API and the marketplace of applications and services. The Platform is used by thousands of physicians and over 17.8 million patients and has facilitated the booking of 69 million appointments and the processing of more than $11 billion of medical billing. For more information about DrChrono, visit www.drchrono.com .

